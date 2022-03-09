The former Blades boss didn’t hold back in his assessment of Boro’s performance, admitting United were “miles better” than his side in every aspect of the game.

It was good to see Wilder get the welcome back he deserved, after a successful spell in charge of his boyhood club. His assistant Alan Knill was first out of the tunnel and received a good reception, sharing a hug and a few words with George Baldock and Oli McBurnie, while another ex-Blade in Matt Prestridge was spotted having a chat with a member of the United backroom staff during an early break in play.

Wilder left it late to emerge from the tunnel onto the touchline, but was clapped – a reception he reciprocated – as he did so. Then it was game on, with United fans launching into an early rendition of their ‘Hecky and Stuart McCall’ song – a signal, perhaps, that they were focused on the present and future more than the past. No matter how successful it was.

Insider knowledge

Wilder’s connection with United surely played a part in the decision to turn the sides around before kick-off, with the former Blades boss a big advocate of the home side kicking towards the Kop in the second half.

But it didn’t pay off as Boro would have liked, as they were 2-0 down at half-time. Noticeably Ollie Norwood was allowed much more time and space than he received at the Riverside, where he was man-marked throughout, and used it to his and United’s advantage.

The facials say it all after Morgan Gibbs-White's brilliant individual goal against Middlesbrough: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage

Crowd play their part

Billy Sharp, who scored United’s second goal, was spotted lifting his shirt up in response to chants from Boro’s fans questioning his weight and his parentage, while Oli McBurnie had the last laugh when a section of away supporters taunted him over a recent burglary at his home which saw a collection of luxury watches stolen.

“He’s got no watch and he’s on the bench,” Boro fans were filmed chanting at McBurnie as he warmed up on the sidelines – just as Morgan Gibbs-White scored a remarkable fourth goal for United.

Sheffield United's videographer Terence Campbell with his trusty video camera: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Earlier, another Boro fan was halfway through a chant of “It’s all gone quiet over there” when Jack Robinson volleyed home United’s third.

Right place, right time

A word for United’s videographer Terence Campbell, who is a master of his craft and can now perhaps add ‘psychic’ to his impressive CV as well!

All eyes were on Chris Wilder as he made his return to Sheffield United with Middlesbrough: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

As the corner for Robinson’s goal was being taken, he moved instinctively into position at the front of the Press box and was perfectly placed to capture the celebrations from in and amongst the crowd as Robinson volleyed in for United’s excellent ‘Behind the Blades’ video series.

The videos, like most of the marketing team’s work, do an excellent job of improving the connection between Paul Heckingbottom and his players and the club’s supporters.

He also was on hand after the game to capture the moment Sharp went over to a fan in the South Stand and spent time with them before joining his teammates to celebrate in the dressing room.

The only man who could stop Gibbs-White

The Wolves loanee was in insatiable form all evening, and picked up a very rare 10/10 in The Star’s player ratings after the game.

In fact, one of the only men who showed how to stop him in full flight was his teammate McBurnie, who showed his strength to knock Gibbs-White off the ball after an accidental collision which sent United’s No.27 to the turf.

Gibbs-White was also relentless with his pressing, with one of the biggest cheers of the night coming when United forced Boro back from the edge of their box to near the halfway line.