Chris Wilder, the Boro manager, admitted Sharp and the Wolves loanee Gibbs-White “destroyed” his defence, with both men getting on the scoresheet on an evening to remember at Bramall Lane.

Gibbs-White once again set up skipper Sharp in the first half, before scoring an audacious flicked goal in the second as the Blades moved up to fifth in the Championship table.

The 22-year-old has been a huge hit since joining on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this season, leaving Blades fans dreaming of signing him on a permanent basis.

He is highly-rated at Molineux, but has a number of established Premier League players blocking his pathway to Bruno Lage’s first-team.

But his performances for the Blades this season have put a number of other Premier League teams on red alert if he is allowed to leave Wolves, and Sharp admitted: “I think we need to get promoted so we can keep him.

"I think he will play in the Premier League. He's got so much quality. I love playing with him; he creates a lot for me.

Paul Heckingbottom speaks to Sheffield United pair Billy Sharp and Morgan Gibbs-White during the Middlesbrough victory: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

"He's disappointed [after Boro] because he feels he should have had more goals. But his goal is incredible.

"I wouldn't have been able to do that, with my hips. I am glad he got on the scoresheet because he deserved a goal."

Sander Berge scored the opener for the Blades, with defender Jack Robinson getting in on the act in the second half with a right-footed volleyed finish that Sharp himself would have been proud of.

“In training, we try and play on the front foot and with energy,” Sharp added.

“And we do that, it creates opportunities for me and Morgs and Sander and Flecky going forward.

“I don’t think it was that pretty in the first 10 or 15 minutes but we were just getting on second balls and then playing in their final third, which created momentum.