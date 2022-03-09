Sheffield United v Middlesbrough highlights: Watch Wolves loanee Morgan Gibbs-White's moment of magic in 4-1 Blades win
Wolves loanee Morgan Gibbs-White produced a breathtaking moment of magic to cap Sheffield United’s 4-1 win over play-off rivals Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane last night.
The forward rounded off the scoring for the Blades with a wonderful flicked volley past Joe Lumley in the Boro goal, putting the gloss on a memorable night for United as they hammered old boss Chris Wilder’s side and moved fifth in the Championship table.
Gibbs-White was in inspired form all evening, setting up Billy Sharp’s earlier goal to put the Blades 2-0 up after Sander Berge had smashed home the opener from close range.
Defender Jack Robinson got in the act with a composed volley on his right foot – a strike Sharp himself would have been proud of – before Boro got on the scoresheet themselves through Folarin Balogun, after Wes Foderingham’s mistake.
Wilder admitted afterwards that Sharp and Gibbs-White “destroyed” Boro’s defence, with the United midfield also dominating their opponents.