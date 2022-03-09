Watch Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie have last laugh after Middlesbrough fan taunts over stolen watches
Morgan Gibbs-White’s flicked volley against Middlesbrough is one of the best goals Sheffield United have scored this season, without doubt – and one of his teammates certainly enjoyed it from the touchline.
Oli McBurnie, who shared news recently that his house had been burgled, was being taunted by Boro fans in the away end about his collection of stolen watches as he warmed up in the closing stages of United’s 4-1 victory.
With their side 3-1 down to a play-off rival, Boro fans instead decided to taunt McBurnie – and a brilliant video posted on social media by Boro fan Regan Conway shows the Scottish international striker’s celebration as Gibbs-White scores while his abusers are in full flow.
McBurnie appeared to be taking the chant – “He’s got no watch and he’s on the bench” – in good humour, but couldn’t resist celebrating his teammate’s ridiculous moment of individual brilliance in his tormentors’ direction.
Some Blades fans likened it to schadenfreude footage of Sheffield Wednesday fans bouncing after their side pulled level in the Sheffield derby at Hillsborough back in 2017 – only for Mark Duffy to score a legendary goal just moments later and put United back ahead.
McBurnie posted on his social media profiles about his house burglary, offering a £20,000 reward for information about the “rats” who stole a collection of luxury watches – including seven Rolexes and a Patek Philippe.
McBurnie revealed a safe from his home had been taken “a few months ago”.
“£20k cash reward if anyone lets me know anything that leads to the recovery of the watches,” McBurnie added, “or the rats that done it.”