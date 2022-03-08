Sheffield United v Middlesbrough: Chris Wilder's honest verdict on unhappy homecoming to Bramall Lane

It was an unhappy homecoming for Wilder, as he made his first return to his boyhood club almost a year since his remarkable tenure in charge came to an abrupt end.

The boyhood Blade received a good reception before kick-off from the home fans, but his side were 2-0 down at the break and couldn’t recover after it, despite Folarin Balogun getting them on the scoresheet after a bad mistake from Wes Foderingham.

United moved up to fifth as a result of the win and Wilder admitted: “We didn’t deserve anything from the game. They were miles better than us in every department.

“I didn’t see it coming, I’ve got to say. It’s amazing how the game is. Last Tuesday to this Tuesday and a decent performance against a decent side in Luton in between.

“The mood in the camp on Sunday was good, positive. You get a feel for what your team’s about and where they’re at, are they overconfident and a little bit complacent, but I never saw that all.

“Congratulations to Paul, he’s got the place going and when you do that it’s a great place to play.

Chris Wilder, manager of Middlesbrough, during his side's defeat to Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage