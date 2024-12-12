Rhian Brewster opens up on emotions after ending long Sheffield United goal drought in Millwall win

It speaks volumes about the selfless character of Rhian Brewster that after breaking his two-year-plus scoring drought at Millwall on Wednesday, after months of injury frustration and uncertainty about the future, the Sheffield United striker’s first thought was about someone else. Brewster’s cousin, Kaylen Dennis, sadly died in the lead-up to the Millwall game, with his non-league club Walthamstow posting on social media that he passed away during a game at the weekend.

An emotional Brewster pointed to the sky after opening the scoring at The Den, following Jack Robinson’s superb pass and Gus Hamer’s unselfish assist, and was later hailed by the travelling Unitedites with a rendition of his song after the three points sent the Blades back above rivals Leeds United and to the top of the Championship.

It was a bittersweet moment for Brewster, back in his native London and with members of his family - including his mother - and friends at the Den. “Coming here is not easy and it just feels good to see it hit the back of the net,” said Brewster, who last scored in the league away at Stoke City in October 2022 before his magic Millwall moment.

"I really wanted to dedicate that goal to my younger cousin who passed away before the game, so that one is for him and the family. It's a tough time but I played for him tonight and I was happy to come away with the goal and that was for him. It's a bit bittersweet, being back in London as well, but all I can say is that is definitely for him.”

United faced a big test of character at one of the most difficult away trips in the division - and facing a side against whom promotion rivals Burnley, Leeds and Sunderland have all dropped points already this season - but came through it, despite not being anywhere near their free-flowing best. The Lions hit the woodwork twice in the first half in Neil Harris’ final home game in charge before the only real moment of quality in the entire match settled it.

"I think you can see that we have some resilience about us,” Brewster added. “Because, like I said, it is not an easy place to come. I don't think we were at our best but we got the result and we look forward to Saturday now. We have a target on our back because of who we are and we're just trying to go game-by-game and keep getting results.”