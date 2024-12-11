Chris Wilder’s verdict on Sheffield United’s statement Millwall win as Blades go back top of table

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder believes Sheffield United struck the perfect balance at Millwall this evening after a statement show of character saw them return to the top of the Championship. United were once again far from their free-flowing best but won 1-0 thanks to a real moment of quality which saw Rhian Brewster end his long goal draught in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Robinson’s remarkable crossfield pass was met superbly by Gus Hamer, who could have scored himself but unselfishly squared for Brewster to tap home. The former Liverpool man was serenaded by Blades fans at full-time as United responded perfectly to the challenge laid down by Leeds United last night as they beat Middlesbrough to briefly return to the top of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s always great to win here,” Wilder, who paid tribute to opposite number Neil Harris after confirmation yesterday that he will leave the club after this weekend’s trip to Middlesbrough, said. “It's such a difficult place for everyone in the league. Especially with what was added on with Neil's statement.

“I don't think it was a classic by any stretch of the imagination but we always talk a out the balance of playing well and getting the win. I've been brought up to win and we did what we had to do. It got decided by one bit of quality but it was always a dangerous place to come and better teams than us have got beat here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've had to suffer here before but to get that result is good for us all. We had a couple of rockets at half-time with a couple of young ‘uns, to liven them up. We gave them all the messages about what to expect but you have to feel it and you have to live it. They'll be better for that experience but they're all part of a team that's winning games of football, which isn't a bad habit to have.”

Millwall hit the post twice in the first half, through Japhet Tanganga and skipper George Saville, before United went ahead through Brewster’s first goal since scoring at Stoke City in October 2022.