Published 11th Dec 2024, 21:38 BST

Sheffield United player ratings from Millwall victory

Striker Rhian Brewster scored his first league goal in more than two years as Sheffield United passed a major test of their promotion credentials with victory at Millwall this evening. The three points sends Chris Wilder’s men back to the top of the table having been overtaken by rivals Leeds United yesterday.

Millwall had spells of their own, twice hitting the post in the first half through Japhet Tanganga and then skipper George Saville, before the half’s best bit of quality saw Jack Robinson find Gus Hamer with a ridiculous cross-field pass, the forward taking the ball down beautifully before unselfishly squaring to Brewster to open the scoring.

Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players down at The Den...

By far the busiest goalkeeper of the two in the first half but unlike Jensen wasn't beaten before the break, making good saves from Tanganga and Azeez. Far less involved in the second half

1. Michael Cooper 7

By far the busiest goalkeeper of the two in the first half but unlike Jensen wasn't beaten before the break, making good saves from Tanganga and Azeez. Far less involved in the second half

Went close to putting the Blades ahead early on when Burrows' cross went across the face of goal and the Chelsea man met it at the back stick on his return to London, but it somehow went over the bar. A little wasteful in possession at times but defensively solid 

2. Alfie Gilchrist 5.5

Went close to putting the Blades ahead early on when Burrows' cross went across the face of goal and the Chelsea man met it at the back stick on his return to London, but it somehow went over the bar. A little wasteful in possession at times but defensively solid

Back in the side after suspension and with Seriki absent, and colossal as ever

3. Harry Souttar 7

Back in the side after suspension and with Seriki absent, and colossal as ever

An absolute joke of a crossfield pass set up the move for Brewster's opener, inch-perfect into the run of Hamer from almost a different postcode. Booked late on for a professional foul but that was his only misstep all evening, with a superb bit of brave defending in injury time preventing a Millwall chance and helping United eat up some more valuable seconds. Warrior

4. Jack Robinson 8

An absolute joke of a crossfield pass set up the move for Brewster's opener, inch-perfect into the run of Hamer from almost a different postcode. Booked late on for a professional foul but that was his only misstep all evening, with a superb bit of brave defending in injury time preventing a Millwall chance and helping United eat up some more valuable seconds. Warrior

