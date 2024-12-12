What we know so far about the Sheffield United takeover saga amid Prince Abdullah sale reports and American negotiations

Sheffield United’s ongoing US-led takeover saga is closer to a conclusion than it has ever been, amid growing confidence that it will be resolved one way or another this week. As The Star reported earlier this week there was a feeling amongst some with knowledge of the deal that this would be a make-or-break period in the future of the football club.

As we revealed on Monday, current owner Prince Abdullah is holding out for an increase in the bonus he would be due if the Blades’ promotion bid this season is successful. The COH Sports group, led by American businessmen Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, are keen to see the deal progress at the terms that were agreed earlier this summer, which were then lodged with, and accepted by, the English Football League.

The impasse has increased frustration amongst Unitedites who feel the saga has gone on too long already, with reports in the national media this week that the Prince has put the sale “on hold.” But the overall situation has not changed since the start of the week, with the Prince still in favour of a sale of the club he has been involved with for just over a decade.

Negotiations between the two parties are ongoing and sources in both camps have reported a sense of confidence that a resolution will be found which will . The Americans had earmarked this week as a key one to ensure that they can hit the ground running in terms of their prospective plans for the January transfer window, after publicly pledging to support manager Chris Wilder in the January transfer window after breaking cover with their first public statement on the matter last week.

A number of hurdles that stood between them and completion were tied up by the American group earlier this month, including supplying finer details of the acquisition of the Bramall Lane hotel to its current operators Hilton. There was hope that a deal could be tied up before the Thanksgiving holiday late last month, before the would-be new owners received correspondence informing them of the bonus-payment situation - the latest twist in a saga that looks to be approaching its conclusion.