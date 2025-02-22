Sheffield United showed valuable promotion trait in Leeds United defeat amid Chris Wilder “arrogance” point

It is too simplistic to call it a “turning point” but Sheffield United’s reaction to the toughest period of their season showed exactly why they are still in the hunt for the Premier League at this stage. The Blades face title rivals Leeds United on Monday evening, sparking memories of the return leg between the two sides last year at Elland Road.

The Blades had been rocked by the recent death of former defender George Baldock and were second-best on the night, even if it took 69 minutes for Leeds to find a way past them from a set-piece. United, unbeaten before that game, then lost their next game away at Middlesbrough and the talk amongst sections of the fanbase was that the wheels had very much fallen off.

But what happened next was remarkable, the Blades roaring back to win six of their next seven games and 10 of their next 12, with battling draws at Coventry and West Brom in other two. United’s response to disappointment has been an impressive hallmark of their season to date, showing why they go into the weekend second in the table rather than in and amongst a bunch of inconsistent teams scrapping for a play-off place.

Sixth-placed West Brom are closer to bottom-placed Luton than they are the Blades in second, in terms of points, and United - who responded to defeat at Sunderland on New Year’s Day with seven wins in their last eight league games - are on course to go close to the magic 100 mark if they keep up their current form between now and the end of the season. “I’ve always said it would be about how we handle disappointment,” Wilder said, “and that includes me. How do we recover?

“I think we've shown that and it's given everyone confidence that we're on the right track. We lost two games on the bounce, they were a better side at Elland Road and it was a difficult period for us all. We got done in the 80th minute by a Middlesbrough team that was in and amongst us at the time then, but they're not now. Then we came back and won 10 out of 12.

"We learn, we're all learning, and we reflect and review all the time. We’re not perfect, and we have to all understand that, but we try and make good decisions, on pitch and off pitch. In the preparation from everybody, we try and make decisions that are right for the football club and give us the best opportunity to win games of football. The proof's in the pudding in that we're joint top of the division, and not top only on goal difference.”

Wilder has been consistent all season in focusing on the number of points his side have won, rather than the tally on the league table after they were docked two in the summer for non-payment of transfer money owed during previous owner Prince Abdullah’s tenure. The Blades boss was questioned by some sections of the United support after a tactical switch for the 2-0 defeat at Elland Road, going to a back three against Daniel Farke’s men.

The reasoning was solid, with United’s coaching staff studying footage of how Southampton beat Leeds in the previous season’s play-off final before deciding on a brave change when the easiest decision would have been to stick with the same shape and risk being overrun by the hosts’ attacking shape. After seeing a back three have the desired impact at Luton on Saturday, Wilder must now wrestle with a similar conundrum.

"I made a decision on the night that we all thought collectively was the right decision,” he admitted. “Looking back, you have regrets but you have to go with your gut feeling. I explained it on the night, we looked at where we were in that moment and felt that was the best formation to go with. If you want to talk about that, I'm cool with it. I'm not sat here thinking I'm the best manager in the world.

"We looked at how they played at home to Southampton and in the play-off final and we thought it was the best opportunity to go to the hardest place in the division - as it's transpired all season - and go and get a result. They dominated the game but it took until the 80th minute for them to break us down. We'll take any criticism of that on the chin and move forward but I've said all along, the team's got massive personality and massive character.

“And it didn't have that last year. You need personality and character, you need people who will play when the sun's shining and who will dig in when it's tough. And you'll get your rewards at the end of the season and if we keep doing what we're doing, hopefully we'll get the rewards that we deserve.

“But as I keep saying, there's still 13 games to go and a quarter of the season left. There'll be no arrogance about us, no complacency. If we get turned over, then we'll get turned over for a reason. But if we win games, then we'll win games for a reason too.”