Troy Deeney expects the winner of Monday’s clash between Sheffield United and Leeds United to win the Championship title.

United host the league leaders at Bramall Lane in what looks set to be a mammoth Yorkshire Derby on Monday night, with just two points separating the current automatic promotion favourites. Chris Wilder’s side briefly went top after beating Luton Town last weekend but watched on as Leeds came from 1-0 down to beat Sunderland 2-1, the winner coming with just seconds of added-time remaining.

Burnley’s 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday pulled them within two points of United but while Monday’s visit of Leeds is no easy task, the opportunity is there to re-open a five-point gap while also going top. And Deeney has predicted the league leader come full-time at Bramall Lane will be there at the end of the season.

“I actually don't think we are going to get a cat and mouse game,” Deeney told Sky Sports of Monday’s top-of-the-table meeting. “I think both teams are set up the way they are, I actually think Chris Wilder will be a little bit more pragmatic in his approach.

“But remember, the two points [United are] missing are deducted points, so they’re actually level, they’re actually playing really well and at the same standard. I think whoever wins will go on to win the league, that’s my prediction - no pressure. Let’s just have it off.”

One person under no illusions over the task at hand is Wilder, who came in for some criticism after fielding what some perceived as an overly-cautious line-up during October’s 2-0 defeat at Elland Road. The Blades boss has regularly insisted Monday’s visitors are the Championship’s elite team but his side have accrued just as many points.

Wilder described Leeds as a ‘top-six Premier League club’ in the build-up to Monday’s clash and has tipped them for promotion on multiple occasions. But while many in West Yorkshire believe that praise is an attempt at mind games, the United head coach insists he is just being characteristically honest.

"There's pressure either way to win games and they're a huge football club,” Wilder said. “And when you're playing huge clubs, it does go up a notch. They're a powerhouse of English football. I won't change my opinion of that, I haven't changed that since the early 90s when my pal [Jon Newsome] scored in a game at the Lane to win them the old first division. It's always been the same.

"People will say I'm trying to wind people up or play mind games but not at all. They're very good individually and collectively and have an outstanding manager. For us, the game takes care of itself.

“There'll be no change in our preparation and approach. It's going to be talked about because of both teams and how their seasons have gone so far. But everyone in our camp is looking forward to it. You want to play the best, and we'll be doing that on Monday night."