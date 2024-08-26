Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Exclusive: Sheffield United reject Leeds United bid for former Coventry City key man after “million miles away” verdict

Sheffield United have rejected a derisory offer from local rivals Leeds United for key man Gus Hamer recently, The Star can reveal. The West Yorkshire side had already signed Jayden Bogle from Bramall Lane earlier in the summer and returned with a bid for the former Coventry City man ahead of Friday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Hamer was a big-money signing last summer after the departure of Sander Berge and was named United’s player of the season during his debut Premier League campaign, starting the new Championship season with two goals and an assist in his first three games after relegation. Speaking earlier today, Blades boss Chris Wilder said that his side had fielded two recent transfer offers - one that wasn’t far away and another “a million miles away.”

We now understand the latter to refer to Hamer, with the Dutchman seen as a key part of the Blades’ promotion push to get back to the Premier League at the first attempt, and have been told that the offer was around £13m. Hamer’s release clause recently expired after his move from the CBS Arena last summer, and speculation about his future is unlikely to go away as the clock ticks down to Friday’s 11pm deadline.

Teammates Anel Ahmedhodzic, Vini Souza and Oliver Arblaster are also players in demand, although Wilder is keen to keep his squad together and add to it if possible. Speaking ahead of tomorrow night’s League Cup tie to neighbours Barnsley, where his side will be backed by a sold-out allocation of 5,000, Wilder said: I've been honest and upfront and realistic, all at the same time, regarding us as a club. If bids do come for players, they have to be considered and I don't know what to expect over the next four or five days.

“There have been a couple of bids for players; one was pretty close and another was a million miles off. If and when decisions on players get made by the board then I'll get notified and we have to have a plan and be ready. It's a bit of me looking into the future and trying to see who potentially might go.”