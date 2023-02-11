Swansea boss backs Blades for Premier League after beating his side 3-0 at Bramall Lane

Russell Martin, the Swansea City manager, has backed Sheffield United to win promotion from the Championship season after describing the Blades as “the worst team in the league to go behind to”.

United maintained their impressive run of recent form with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Martin’s side, with Sander Berge, Jack Robinson and former Swans striker Oli McBurnie on the scoresheet.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side started slowly but cranked into life after Berge’s excellent sidefooted finish, while defender Robinson hit the post and had another header he should have done better with.

And Martin said: “We had a bright start, quietened the crowd and were brave on the ball. We were playing our way into it nicely and were the better team in the first 15-20 minutes.

“Then we conceded a really poor goal. We didn’t deal with the ball and they have a moment of quality with a player they spent a lot of money on.

“They have real quality to punish you and we spoke about that. We were playing against a team who manage the team better than anyone.

“They slowed the game down and managed it really well with their experience. We spoke about showing more intensity and courage and taking contact because they’re the most powerful team in the league as well, physically.

