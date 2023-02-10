Henry Mauriss tried to buy Blades after failed Newcastle United bid but is now in jail

Henry Mauriss, the American businessman who failed with a bid to buy Sheffield United last year, is in jail in California for wire fraud, according to a report in The Athletic this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mauriss failed with a £330m offer to buy Newcastle United in 2019, before Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund took over the Magpies.

Mauriss then turned his attentions to United and had an offer for the Blades, thought to be in the region of £115m, accepted by Prince Abdullah. But the deal didn’t go through, with the EFL concerned about the complicated bond structure he was relying on to fund the deal.

Now, The Athletic have reported that Mauriss has been in jail since last July and was under investigation by the FBI while he was trying to buy Newcastle and “even had a self-surrender date in place during his failed bid for United.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prince Abdullah has since accepted another bid for control of United, from Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi. He has since broke his silence on his attempts to gain control of the Blades, telling supporters: “I am an individual you can count upon.”

The Nigerian national owns a string of businesses but has long held the ambition to become involved in football - a dream he believes is close, with his bid for control of Bramall Lane currently in the process of being approved by the English Football League.

“I’m now a fan of this club,” Mmobuosi, speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel, insisted.

Advertisement Hide Ad