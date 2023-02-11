Key man limped off in second half of Blades’ clash with Swansea

Sheffield United have yet another injury concern in a season littered with them after Billy Sharp, their skipper and striker, limped out of this afternoon’s clash with Swansea City at Bramall Lane.

Sharp kept his place in the starting XI from Tuesday night’s FA Cup win over Wrexham, in which he scored a crucial goal, with Oli McBurnie on the bench.

But with about 20 minutes of the game remaining, and United leading 2-0, Sharp stayed down after a tackle just outside the Swansea box and appeared to be feeling some discomfort in his right ankle.

After some treatment from United’s medical staff, Sharp made way to a standing ovation for McBurnie and went straight down the tunnel for further assessment.