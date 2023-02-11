Sheffield United player ratings gallery v Swansea City as Jayden Bogle shines amid Billy Sharp concern

Sheffield United saw off another potential banana-skin challenge to beat Swansea City 3-0 at Bramall Lane this afternoon and extend their unbeaten run to 13 games in all competitions.
Goals from Sander Berge and Jack Robinson put the Blades in command before former Swans man Oli McBurnie came off the bench to tap home a third late in the game.
Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players on another impressive afternoon at Bramall Lane ...
1. Robbo on target
Sheffield United's Jack Robinson (second from right) celebrates after scoring against Swansea: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.
Photo: Danny Lawson
2. Wes Foderingham 7
Forced into early work when he parried Piroe's volley into the danger area but redeemed himself by diving bravely at Cullen's feet and punching away the loose ball. Made another key stop later in the game from Cooper who was well placed one-on-one and looking to get his side back in the game
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Jayden Bogle 8
Had a big hand in United's opener with tenacious work down the right and a good turn of pace almost set up a second for Sharp. Had a late effort blocked as he had a go from long distance and was always a threat down the right with a flick or trick - no more so than in the build up to United's third for McBurnie
Photo: Simon Bellis
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 7
Superb defensive work saw him ease Cullen out of the way and clear the danger when he threatened to go on-on-one with Foderingham at a key stage of the game. Looked a lot more composed than in recent weeks as Swansea played in front of him for a lot of the time
Photo: Andrew Yates