The Championship table does not make for good reading as Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday prepare for tough looking midweek fixtures.

As it stands ahead of Tuesday night’s visit to fellow strugglers Blackburn Rovers, the Blades are sitting second from bottom in the table after winning just two of their first 10 games of the season.

Only Steel City neighbours Wednesday are keeping Chris Wilder’s side from sitting at the foot of table as Henrik Pedersen’s men head into Wednesday night’s home clash with in-form Middlesbrough looking for only their second win of the campaign.

The table may not make for good reading at this point in time - but how could it look on the final day of the season? We take a look at a predicted final Championship table with the help of the stats experts at Opta.

