Stalwart Sheffield Wednesday man Barry Bannan has an injury headache that will require a keen monitoring brief as the Owls go about navigating the coming weeks.

The Owls skipper wore a bandage below his right knee in their narrow defeat at Charlton Athletic on Saturday in a repeat of the measures taken in the latter stages of last season. Bannan missed out on a brace of matches in both February and April but saw little in terms of any drop in performance as he steered his side to a midtable finish.

Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen revealed to The Star earlier this week that the Scotland international had taken some extra time off during the international break to better rest the issue, but confirmed that the minor concern was something to be monitored going forward, particularly in such a busy period of the fixture card. Plans will be hatched to juggle his involvement while the knee issue is managed.

“The last scan showed up better than his last scan (during his issues last season), which is positive,” Pedersen said. “But we have to manage his load from game to game but also in training between games. There are so many games, so of course he has to be managed. We are speaking every single week and we are thinking five or six matches ahead on how we can have him in the best way.”

A significantly reduced squad size has left slim option for mass squad rotation at S6 but Pedersen suggested more regular changes were being considered given the gruelling nature of the schedule. Asked on the likelihood of Bannan being rested in busy weeks, the Dane replied: “Let's see how it is and how it will be. Of course, he is very, very important for us.”

Defender Dominic Iorfa walked out of the Charlton match injured with a back issue caused in collision with an opposition players, though the Wednesday boss was hopeful he’ll be able to return in time for Wednesday evening’s home clash with promotion-chasing Middlesbrough. Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath will miss out through suspension.

