Former Sheffield United boss Ruben Selles is back in work in his native Spain

Ruben Selles has been confirmed as the new head coach of Spanish side Real Zaragoza, just five weeks after being sacked by Sheffield United.

Selles had controversially been appointed as Blades boss following the dismissal of Chris Wilder, despite the United icon’s squad revamp and push to the Play-Off Final last season, picking up 92 points along the way.

However, the Spaniard lost his first five league matches and saw his side dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Birmingham, with the Sheffield United board eventually going back on their decision following a 5-0 battering at Ipswich Town and reappointed Wilder.

Now Selles is back in Spain for the first time since a six month spell as coach of Valencia’s under 19 side in 2020 and has agreed a deal until the end of the season.

Zaragoza are bottom of La Liga 2, the second tier of Spanish football, with just one win in 10 so far and are five points adrift of moving away from the relegation places.

How Real Zaragoza decribed Ruben Selles after confirming his appointment as new head coach

On their official website, Zaragoza described Selles as being: “...distinguished by his ability to manage teams, offering individualized attention to each player in technical, tactical, and psychological aspects. His playing style is defined by intensity and directness, supported by order, high pressure, and collective energy.”

While explaining Selles’ background in management, while they did mention Sheffield United as his last job, they decided not to go into detail regarding his time at Bramall Lane having written glowingly about the jobs at Reading and Hull City.

Selles’ first match in charge comes away to ninth-placed Sporting Gijon on Sunday.

