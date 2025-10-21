The exuberance of youth has delivered Sheffield Wednesday with some of its brightest moments in recent months - but also comes with a frisson of danger, Henrik Pedersen has warned.

Forward George Brown has led the way for his young comrades to race from the youth sides to earn a regular spot in Pedersen’s first team. His fledgling Owls career has seen him start in four of the last five matches and has featured two vitally important goals.

His partner in voyage Ernie Weaver is facing the possibility of the remainder of the season out after a long-standing issue required surgery and a keen eye will be kept on Brown and his fellow youngsters to ensure they are not pushed too hard to increase any risk of injury.

Pedersen has revealed plans to carefully manage the workload of his squad not only in matches but through the week, but appreciates the desire of players new to the environment to make an impression. Given the intensity of their current schedule, that may not be ideal. The Owls boss made clear it’s on him and - his backroom team - to manage their workload.

“We have to be very careful because one thing is the games and maximising the performance, but then the training is still a lot for them,” Pedersen said. “It is not that they can make a training at 80 per cent. No. They (feel they) have to be at full speed every day.

“They always want to show the best side of them, so we need to manage them because they cannot manage themselves. They don't know their body yet, they don't know themselves as a human. We have to take the responsibility and here we need to be better in the future as a club.”

A threadbare squad meant the early weeks of the campaign saw only occasional changes to the starting line-up from week to week, while only Stoke City (35) have made fewer substitutions across the course of the campaign than Wednesday’s 37. Forthcoming busy weeks may see that change, with efforts having been made during the international break to better blood some of the younger players into key positions.

“We spoke about the experience from the Coventry game,” Pedersen said. “If I could have the game again I would not have changed the game plan but there are things I could have changed. We spoke about the freshness, their reaction when we are 1-0 down, how we start the game, what can we learn more? There were a lot of good things in this conversation.

“We have trained to bring the players in to replace Dominic if he's out, to replace Liam if he needs a break, to replace Barry if he needs a break in the last 20. We combine, but we also have part of the session where Joe (Emery) came in to play right centre-back or right wing-back, we have Bruno (Fernandes) who has come in to play the 10.

“Yisa (Alao) came in instead of Harry. We try to give them more and more priority time with the training so they have more experience in the jobs they have to do when they do come in. We will need more and more players. We had really, really good training last week and also this week.”

