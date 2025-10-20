Where Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday sit in Championship attendance table

Published 20th Oct 2025, 18:14 BST

How Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday's matchday attendance ranks in comparison to their Championship rivals.

It has not been a Championship season to remember for either Sheffield United or Sheffield Wednesday, as each side has had to contend with its own issues on and off the pitch.

It has been more surprising to see the struggles with the Blades after they made the play-off final last season but are now dwindling in the relegation zone even after Chris Wilder returned to the club. However, last weekend they beat Charlton Athletic at Bramall Lane to stop the rot of back-to-back league defeats and finally overtake their fierce city rivals, although only on goal difference.

Sheffield Wednesday’s torrid time of late has been well documented but they have put on some hard-fought performances under Henrik Pedersen despite all the turmoil off the pitch.

And how do each side’s home attendance rank compare to their Championship rivals this season, despite both Sheffield sides combining for a horrifically low 12 points so far?

Below see how all 24 Championship sides ranked on average attendance.

All 24 Championship clubs ranked by the average attendance this season.

1. Championship attendance table

All 24 Championship clubs ranked by the average attendance this season. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Average attendance: 10,631

2. 24. Wrexham

Average attendance: 10,631 | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Average attendance: 11,378

3. 23. Oxford United

Average attendance: 11,378 | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Average attendance: 15,504

4. 22. Swansea City

Average attendance: 15,504 | Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

