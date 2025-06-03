The trick Sheffield United may have to repeat to land in-demand transfer 'target' also eyed by league rivals

Sheffield United may have to repeat the approach that allowed them to complete the left-field signings of two unknown wingers in the last transfer window if they follow up their reported interest in a young Senegalese defender this summer. The Blades have been linked with 21-year-old centre-half Gora Diouf, currently plying his trade with FC Sion.

But Diouf looks set to leave the Swiss League when his contract expires this summer, with United’s Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City also said to be seen. United’s new owners have made no secret of their desire to adopt a more data-driven approach to recruitment, doubling down on the idea in their post-season message to supporters.

Diouf, described as a strong and quick left-sided central defender, is also being eyed by clubs in Turkey while FC Basel are said to be keen to keep him in Switzerland. A trio of French Ligue 1 clus have also had a look at Diouf as they look to pick up a bargain free transfer they can develop for the future.

The website Africa Football said Diouf’s “Speed, technique, and goal-scoring skills make him an attractive prospect for teams looking to invest in young talent,” with United already showing they have one eye on the future with the deadline-day signings of Jefferson Cáceres and Christian Nwachukwu back in January.

Back then the Blades had to apply for an exemption for the pair because they did not automatically qualify for a work permit in the UK under post-Brexit rules, known as the Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) Criteria for international player visas. The scheme is points-based, awarded for criteria including international appearances and the standing of the player’s previous club.

According to one GBE calculator, Diouf would not automatically qualify for a visa, earning only six points because of the Swiss League’s quality, but that would not automatically rule him out of a move to an English league club.

Sheffield United’s new transfer policy may be tested by post-Brexit tightening of rules

Clubs are able to apply for an exception to the rules, if players have extenuating circumstances such as a recent serious injury or, more relevantly to Diouf, are youth players born on or after January 1, 2002 and show significant potential and/or sufficient quality to enhance the game in England.

But there is no doubt that qualification rules have tightened up post-Brexit, which will have to be factored in to the United owners’ transfer plan if they continue down a path of looking to sign unproven talent to develop at Bramall Lane.

Caceres has only been seen in U21 action so far as he adapts to life in English football after moving from his native Peru while Nwachukwu has not featured at all, after his introduction was delayed first by visa red-tape and then fitness issues.

A statement from the board after last month’s play-off final defeat to Sunderland reiterated their desire to “end the cycle of boom and bust” if they do get back into the Premier League and “use data and analytics far more effectively to recruit the best and brightest talent.”

United have always used data to shape their recruitment, going back to Paul Mitchell’s time in charge of their recruitment department. But the landscape appears to be shifting at Bramall Lane, and many more unproven youngsters may be linked with the Blades in the coming weeks and months.