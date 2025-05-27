"Fired-up" Sheffield United owners make recruitment pledge as play-off pain fuels determination to bounce back

Sheffield United’s board of directors have opened up on their transfer plans for this summer and beyond after admitting that the pain of Saturday’s play-off final defeat to Sunderland at Wembley has only fuelled their desire to go one better in the future. The COH Sports group were 15 minutes away from promotion in their first season in charge of the Blades.

But two late Sunderland goals under the arch booked their place in next season’s Premier League and condemned United to at least another season in the Championship. After taking a bit of time to lick his wounds, boss Chris Wilder mentally switched his attentions to next term’s promotion push with a key summer ahead in the transfer market.

A number of United’s prized assets are likely to attract attention from elsewhere after the Blades missed out on promotion, with Gus Hamer amongst those with suitors elsewhere. The new ownership group began to implement their data-based recruitment model in the January window, with the left-field signings of wingers Jefferson Cáceres and Christian Nwachukwu, with that approach set to continue going forward.

In an open letter to Blades fans posted on United’s official website this evening, the board - comprised of Steven Rosen, Helmy Eltoukhy, Joe Russo, Len Komoroski, Terry Ahern, Pejman Nozad and chief executive Stephen Bettis - wrote: “There is no denying that our play-off final defeat last weekend really hurts. We all wanted to see Sheffield United return to the Premier League as quickly as possible but it was not to be on this occasion.

“We congratulate Sunderland AFC on their achievement and wish them well. The entire organisation, our staff, players, and everyone behind the scenes performed tremendously to reach Wembley in the first place. We overcame a points deduction and an injury crisis, and this spirit and resilience will continue to serve us well.

“Achieving promotion from this division never comes easy but we can assure you this difficult defeat will not define us. This is a setback but it is just that: a setback. It will not deter us, dampen our enthusiasm or change our mission to bring consistent top-flight football to the city of Sheffield.

“At Wembley last week we saw the beating heart of our city and hearing the noise that's propelled the team since August was something we won't forget. Our job now as custodians of this incredible club is to regroup, reset and refocus and make sure that our setback on Saturday only serves as a catalyst to make us stronger in the future.

“We are all fired up to do that and confident in our plan to build a more modern and stronger club. We will do this by continuing the forward-thinking work we have already begun to address some of the foundations at the club that underpin our ability to succeed.

“When we announced the takeover in December, we said we would begin work to modernise every single aspect of Sheffield United to make sure it is able to compete in the Premier League on a regular basis.

Sheffield United owners reveal Premier League plan after play-off heartbreak

“Yes, we first need to get there, but once we are we want to end the cycle of boom and bust. The reality is that football has never been more competitive and it is changing all the time. Therefore, we are working tirelessly to become stronger in the crucial area of recruitment. We will do this by using data and analytics far more effectively to recruit the best and brightest talent.

“We are also moving forward with our bold ambitions to transform player welfare and medical care in a market-leading way; significantly upgrade the training ground and player facilities; and continue to ensure our academy is as strong as possible.

“Sheffield United has such an exciting future, and we're confident we can unlock its great potential, starting with another promotion push next season. Finally, though last weekend didn't yield the outcome we hoped for, your loyal support through every challenge this season - whether at Middlesbrough or Plymouth, in sunshine or rain - has inspired us all.

“You are the heartbeat of this club, and we promise that our efforts will never cease until Sheffield United stands strong, thriving and victorious, for years to come.”