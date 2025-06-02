Sheffield United outperform European champs (& Sheffield Wednesday) in key metric to lay promotion foundation

Sheffield United’s academy produced more playing minutes last season than both winners of Europe’s top club competitions, as the Blades laid the bedrock for another promotion push last season. United’s tally of 9,321 minutes last term was the 13th best in the whole of England.

Only Leeds United and Hull City featured higher in the table, compiled by PA Sport, than the Blades, who left a host of Premier League clubs trailing in their wake as well as Champions League winners PSG and Europa League champions Tottenham Hotspur.

Much of that tally would have been down to Sydie Peck, the youngster who featured in the majority of United’s games last season, and would have been higher but for Oliver Arblaster’s season-ending injury. Youngsters including Femi Seriki, Andre Brooks and Ryan One also had valuable experience of first-team football during the Blades’ promotion push, which fell at the last hurdle with a cruel injury-time defeat to Sunderland in the play-off final last month.

A number of academy graduates also played elsewhere in the English leagues over the course of the season, including Harry Maguire, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Aaron Ramsdale in the Premier League - with the Shirecliffe academy once again proving its worth.

But the results also once again highlight the importance of United’s academy getting a much-needed category-one upgrade, to give the Blades a better chance of holding on to their young starlets - or at least getting a fair price when they are prized away by clubs higher up the food chain.

One of their recent success stories, Will Lankshear, was scooped up by Spurs and received a European winners’ medal after Ange Postecoglu’s men beat Manchester United in the Europa League final last month, with United effectively powerless to keep him once a category one club made their move.

Elsewhere Chelsea’s academy gained top spot in the Premier League, with 20 academy graduates playing just over 28,500 minutes across the season - both for the Blues and other clubs - while Liverpool gave the largest share of their own first-team minutes to homegrown players.

At the other end of the scale Brentford were 274th of the 275 academies represented, ahead only of Rochdale, while fellow Premier League side Wolves also produced just one player. Meanwhile United’s city rivals Wednesday were ranked 53rd, with 3,876 minutes.

Sports science company Kitman Labs partnered with the Premier League in 2023 to launch the Football Intelligence Platform, a centralised hub for performance and medical data which forms a key part of the league's Elite Player Performance Plan (EPPP).

Stephen Smith, their chief executive, told PA: "It's only the last couple of years that we're starting to see kids who have come through a full pathway and been supported by the EPPP. We have younger players coming through that are capable of playing at a higher level much earlier, much more consistently.

Sheffield United’s impressive results show trend “only the beginning” for English football, says data expert

"I think we're only at the beginning. As we continue to bring players through these pathways, we're going to continue to see homegrown players playing first-team minutes. I think it's a really exciting period for the Premier League and UK football."

For clubs up and down the pyramid - led by Chelsea - the importance of developing players to sell has also never been higher. “It's not just generating players for their first team,” Smith added. “It's also generating sales and revenue.

"When you think about the importance of profit and sustainability rules, having a club that's developing revenue through their academy network that is supporting the first team is a dream for any club.

"There are only a certain number of places in your first team. All of the players you develop, they're not all going to be able to stay with you. If that means you can develop somebody world-class, sell and bring in other world-class talent that supports your style of football, that's great."

THE FULL TABLE OF ENGLISH CLUBS BY ACADEMY GRADUATE MINUTES PLAYED, 2024/25

(All totals rounded to nearest full minute. Clubs shown with identical totals have different numbers of seconds and are ordered by that measure.)

1 Chelsea 28,524 minutes

2 Manchester City 23,462

3 Manchester United 23,256

4 Arsenal 21,894

5 Ajax 19,484

6 Barcelona 14,984

7 Liverpool 13,584

8 Leeds 11,579

9 Anderlecht 10,780

10 Hull 10,176

11 Brighton 9,650

12 Benfica 9,584

13 Sheffield United 9,321

14 Tottenham 8,959

15 Genk 8,858

16 West Brom 8,830

17 Leicester 8,722

18 Everton 7,782

19 Crystal Palace 7,443

20 Rennes 7,386

21 Nottingham Forest 7,372

22 Fluminense 7,325

23 Paris St Germain 7,084

24 Flamengo 7,053

25 NAC Breda 6,978

26 Southampton 6,888

27 Dynamo Kyiv 6,823

28 Fulham 6,625

29 Bristol City 6,606

30 Newcastle 6,334

31 FC Nordsjaelland 6,329

32 Sochaux 6,229

33 Partizan Belgrade 6,201

34 FC Copenhagen 6,119

35 Chateauroux 6,052

36 Atalanta 5,997

37 Dinamo Zagreb 5,931

38 Brondby 5,512

39 West Ham 5,454

40 AIK 5,216

41 Blackburn 5,195

42 Aston Villa 5,128

43 Generation Foot 5,043

44 St Etienne 4,669

45 Club America 4,613

46 River Plate 4,526

47 Stuttgart 4,403

48 Right to Dream Academy 4,341

49 PSV Eindhoven 4,335

50 FC Twente 4,142

51 Lech Poznan 4,129

52 Juventus 4,103

53 Sheffield Wednesday 3,876

54 Charlton 3,870

55 Lille 3,868

56 Corinthians 3,844

57 Lierse 3,802

58 Stoke 3,776

59 Sunderland 3,774

60 Marseille 3,766

61 Lorient 3,759

62 Troyes 3,752

63 Independiente Del Valle 3,722

64 Darlington 3,703

65 El Mokawloon 3,699

66 Gillingham 3,695

67 FC Groningen 3,689

68 Ipswich 3,675

69 Gyor 3,675

70 Alemannia Aachen 3,615

71 Audax 3,570

72 Sporting Lisbon 3,537

73 Aguilas Doradas 3,531

74 Toulouse 3,512

75 Braga 3,476

76 Sao Paulo 3,476

77 Diambars Academy 3,343

78 Boavista 3,312

79 FC Wil 3,237

80 Oldham 3,227

81 Middlesbrough 3,204

82 Luton 3,194

83 Waikato FC 3,188

84 Sintrense 3,179

85 Porto 3,105

86 QPR 3,091

87 Athletic Bilbao 3,088

88 Atletico Madrid 3,082

89 Lyngby 3,071

90 Port Vale 3,014

91 Wolves 3,002

92 Bryne 2,960

93 Villarreal 2,949

94 EF Brasseries du Cameroun 2,921

95 Brescia 2,919

96 Girona 2,909

97 Maritimo 2,904

98 Estoril 2,901

99 Coritiba 2,876

100 Verona 2,873

101 University of Tsukuba 2,867

102 Exeter 2,861

103 PEC Zwolle 2,860

104 Bohemians 2,852

105 Argentinos Juniors 2,840

106 Slavia Prague 2,822

107 Sarpsborg 2,817

108 Bury Town 2,805

109 Norwich 2,804

110 Carlisle 2,777

111 Lens 2,774

112 Internacional 2,770

113 Bochum 2,767

114 Fonix Gold 2,747

115 Sport Recife 2,708

116 Queen's Park 2,706

117 LDU Quito 2,689

118 Boreham Wood 2,623

119 Avai 2,608

120 Atletico Junior 2,599

121 Nath Boys Academy 2,533

122 Stromsgodset 2,520

123 Freiburg 2,493

124 Atletico Huila 2,492

125 Ituano 2,484

126 Watford 2,476

127 RB Leipzig 2,464

128 St Mirren 2,446

129 Asker 2,427

130 Coventry 2,421

131 Udinese 2,388

132 Casa Sports 2,380

133 Hamburg 2,309

134 Derby 2,301

135 Apollon Smyrnis 2,278

136 Inverness 2,277

137 Santos 2,271

138 New York City FC 2,262

139 Staines Town 2,228

140 Winterthur 2,193

141 New York Red Bulls 2,183

142 Velez Sarsfield 2,148

143 Dulwich Hamlet 2,110

144 Lyon 2,108

145 Orgryte 2,100

146 FC Dallas 2,099

147 Bayer Leverkusen 2,084

148 Portsmouth 2,041

149 OB 2,010

150 Cork City 2,008

151 Fenix 1,932

152 Newell's Old Boys 1,917

153 Atletico Mineiro 1,906

154 Libertad 1,905

155 Ericeirense 1,833

156 Boca Juniors 1,790

157 Barnsley 1,784

158 Osasuna 1,776

159 Hoffenheim 1,773

160 Higashiyama High School 1,752

161 Nagoya Grampus 1,734

162 Uniao Tires 1,724

163 Rosario Central 1,706

164 Swansea 1,653

165 Dnipro-1 1,615

166 Mervue United 1,606

167 Bayern Munich 1,593

168 Lillestrom 1,588

169 Belgrano 1,561

170 Valencia 1,556

171 San Pedro 1,555

172 Majestic SC 1,545

173 Plymouth 1,528

174 Feyenoord 1,524

175 Burnley 1,519

176 Brommapojkarna 1,385

177 Pacos de Ferreira 1,329

178 Penarol 1,322

179 AS Trencin 1,285

180 Wadi Degla 1,239

181 FC Midtjylland 1,237

182 San Lorenzo 1,220

183 Hlucin 1,205

184 Arminia Bielefeld 1,188

185 Ubuntu Cape Town 1,178

186 Radcliffe 1,111

187 Volendam 1,100

188 Roma 1,098

189 Red Bull Brasil 1,084

190 Colchester 1,080

191 Sousense 1,045

192 Barnet 1,041

193 Vilafranca 1,035

194 Zilina 998

195 Piast Checiny 994

196 Palmeiras 960

197 Desportivo Brasil 949

198 Paris FC 944

199 Olympiacos 939

200 Tranmere 934

201 Bournemouth 917

202 Augsburg 915

203 Werder Bremen 903

204 Tooting and Mitcham United 885

205 Racing Club 864

206 Kafue Celtic 851

207 Vasteras 824

208 Mallorca 824

209 Mainz 793

210 Shakhtar Donetsk 793

211 Pohang Steelers 782

212 Envigado 753

213 Steadfast 658

214 AS Denguele 657

215 Kilmarnock 613

216 Dukla Prague 596

217 Gozzano 577

218 America Mineiro 576

219 Imperial Soccer Academy 570

220 Bunyodkor 541

221 Los Angeles Galaxy 537

222 Real Bamako 508

223 Reading 500

224 Fleetwood 497

225 Atletico Nacional 495

226 Bursaspor 441

227 Ardeer Thistle 440

228 Vitoria Guimaraes 425

229 Lagans AIK 422

230 River Plate Asuncion 419

231 NEC Nijmegen 417

232 Alcorcon 408

233 Ankaragucu 399

234 Rangers 395

235 Shonan Bellmare 380

236 Monaco 372

237 Aberdeen 346

238 Levante 345

239 Celtic 319

240 PFC Cajazeiras 308

241 Once Caldas 306

242 Bunkeflo IF 254

243 Huddersfield 239

244 Lewes 239

245 Sligo Rovers 236

246 Real Madrid 229

247 Hearts 214

248 Cruzeiro 213

249 Cerro Porteno 209

250 Athletico Paranaense 209

251 Southend 198

252 Auxerre 194

253 Millwall 172

254 York 171

255 Getafe 163

256 AGF Aarhus 162

257 Red Star Belgrade 162

258 Grotta 161

259 Bolton 148

260 Walsall 140

261 Fiorentina 137

262 Le Havre 125

263 Sivasspor 90

264 Metz 85

265 Vitesse ( Burkina Faso ) 83

266 Burton 58

267 Seongnam FC 42

268 St Pauli 40

269 Dartford 39

270 Gremio 27

271 Valenciennes 27

272 Lanus 26

273 Avispa Fukuoka 15

274 Brentford 8

275 Rochdale 7