Sheffield United outperform European champs - & Sheffield Wednesday - in key metric as promotion foundation laid
Sheffield United’s academy produced more playing minutes last season than both winners of Europe’s top club competitions, as the Blades laid the bedrock for another promotion push last season. United’s tally of 9,321 minutes last term was the 13th best in the whole of England.
Only Leeds United and Hull City featured higher in the table, compiled by PA Sport, than the Blades, who left a host of Premier League clubs trailing in their wake as well as Champions League winners PSG and Europa League champions Tottenham Hotspur.
Much of that tally would have been down to Sydie Peck, the youngster who featured in the majority of United’s games last season, and would have been higher but for Oliver Arblaster’s season-ending injury. Youngsters including Femi Seriki, Andre Brooks and Ryan One also had valuable experience of first-team football during the Blades’ promotion push, which fell at the last hurdle with a cruel injury-time defeat to Sunderland in the play-off final last month.
A number of academy graduates also played elsewhere in the English leagues over the course of the season, including Harry Maguire, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Aaron Ramsdale in the Premier League - with the Shirecliffe academy once again proving its worth.
But the results also once again highlight the importance of United’s academy getting a much-needed category-one upgrade, to give the Blades a better chance of holding on to their young starlets - or at least getting a fair price when they are prized away by clubs higher up the food chain.
One of their recent success stories, Will Lankshear, was scooped up by Spurs and received a European winners’ medal after Ange Postecoglu’s men beat Manchester United in the Europa League final last month, with United effectively powerless to keep him once a category one club made their move.
Elsewhere Chelsea’s academy gained top spot in the Premier League, with 20 academy graduates playing just over 28,500 minutes across the season - both for the Blues and other clubs - while Liverpool gave the largest share of their own first-team minutes to homegrown players.
At the other end of the scale Brentford were 274th of the 275 academies represented, ahead only of Rochdale, while fellow Premier League side Wolves also produced just one player. Meanwhile United’s city rivals Wednesday were ranked 53rd, with 3,876 minutes.
Sports science company Kitman Labs partnered with the Premier League in 2023 to launch the Football Intelligence Platform, a centralised hub for performance and medical data which forms a key part of the league's Elite Player Performance Plan (EPPP).
Stephen Smith, their chief executive, told PA: "It's only the last couple of years that we're starting to see kids who have come through a full pathway and been supported by the EPPP. We have younger players coming through that are capable of playing at a higher level much earlier, much more consistently.
Sheffield United’s impressive results show trend “only the beginning” for English football, says data expert
"I think we're only at the beginning. As we continue to bring players through these pathways, we're going to continue to see homegrown players playing first-team minutes. I think it's a really exciting period for the Premier League and UK football."
For clubs up and down the pyramid - led by Chelsea - the importance of developing players to sell has also never been higher. “It's not just generating players for their first team,” Smith added. “It's also generating sales and revenue.
"When you think about the importance of profit and sustainability rules, having a club that's developing revenue through their academy network that is supporting the first team is a dream for any club.
"There are only a certain number of places in your first team. All of the players you develop, they're not all going to be able to stay with you. If that means you can develop somebody world-class, sell and bring in other world-class talent that supports your style of football, that's great."
THE FULL TABLE OF ENGLISH CLUBS BY ACADEMY GRADUATE MINUTES PLAYED, 2024/25
(All totals rounded to nearest full minute. Clubs shown with identical totals have different numbers of seconds and are ordered by that measure.)
1 Chelsea 28,524 minutes
2 Manchester City 23,462
3 Manchester United 23,256
4 Arsenal 21,894
5 Ajax 19,484
6 Barcelona 14,984
7 Liverpool 13,584
8 Leeds 11,579
9 Anderlecht 10,780
10 Hull 10,176
11 Brighton 9,650
12 Benfica 9,584
13 Sheffield United 9,321
14 Tottenham 8,959
15 Genk 8,858
16 West Brom 8,830
17 Leicester 8,722
18 Everton 7,782
19 Crystal Palace 7,443
20 Rennes 7,386
21 Nottingham Forest 7,372
22 Fluminense 7,325
23 Paris St Germain 7,084
24 Flamengo 7,053
25 NAC Breda 6,978
26 Southampton 6,888
27 Dynamo Kyiv 6,823
28 Fulham 6,625
29 Bristol City 6,606
30 Newcastle 6,334
31 FC Nordsjaelland 6,329
32 Sochaux 6,229
33 Partizan Belgrade 6,201
34 FC Copenhagen 6,119
35 Chateauroux 6,052
36 Atalanta 5,997
37 Dinamo Zagreb 5,931
38 Brondby 5,512
39 West Ham 5,454
40 AIK 5,216
41 Blackburn 5,195
42 Aston Villa 5,128
43 Generation Foot 5,043
44 St Etienne 4,669
45 Club America 4,613
46 River Plate 4,526
47 Stuttgart 4,403
48 Right to Dream Academy 4,341
49 PSV Eindhoven 4,335
50 FC Twente 4,142
51 Lech Poznan 4,129
52 Juventus 4,103
53 Sheffield Wednesday 3,876
54 Charlton 3,870
55 Lille 3,868
56 Corinthians 3,844
57 Lierse 3,802
58 Stoke 3,776
59 Sunderland 3,774
60 Marseille 3,766
61 Lorient 3,759
62 Troyes 3,752
63 Independiente Del Valle 3,722
64 Darlington 3,703
65 El Mokawloon 3,699
66 Gillingham 3,695
67 FC Groningen 3,689
68 Ipswich 3,675
69 Gyor 3,675
70 Alemannia Aachen 3,615
71 Audax 3,570
72 Sporting Lisbon 3,537
73 Aguilas Doradas 3,531
74 Toulouse 3,512
75 Braga 3,476
76 Sao Paulo 3,476
77 Diambars Academy 3,343
78 Boavista 3,312
79 FC Wil 3,237
80 Oldham 3,227
81 Middlesbrough 3,204
82 Luton 3,194
83 Waikato FC 3,188
84 Sintrense 3,179
85 Porto 3,105
86 QPR 3,091
87 Athletic Bilbao 3,088
88 Atletico Madrid 3,082
89 Lyngby 3,071
90 Port Vale 3,014
91 Wolves 3,002
92 Bryne 2,960
93 Villarreal 2,949
94 EF Brasseries du Cameroun 2,921
95 Brescia 2,919
96 Girona 2,909
97 Maritimo 2,904
98 Estoril 2,901
99 Coritiba 2,876
100 Verona 2,873
101 University of Tsukuba 2,867
102 Exeter 2,861
103 PEC Zwolle 2,860
104 Bohemians 2,852
105 Argentinos Juniors 2,840
106 Slavia Prague 2,822
107 Sarpsborg 2,817
108 Bury Town 2,805
109 Norwich 2,804
110 Carlisle 2,777
111 Lens 2,774
112 Internacional 2,770
113 Bochum 2,767
114 Fonix Gold 2,747
115 Sport Recife 2,708
116 Queen's Park 2,706
117 LDU Quito 2,689
118 Boreham Wood 2,623
119 Avai 2,608
120 Atletico Junior 2,599
121 Nath Boys Academy 2,533
122 Stromsgodset 2,520
123 Freiburg 2,493
124 Atletico Huila 2,492
125 Ituano 2,484
126 Watford 2,476
127 RB Leipzig 2,464
128 St Mirren 2,446
129 Asker 2,427
130 Coventry 2,421
131 Udinese 2,388
132 Casa Sports 2,380
133 Hamburg 2,309
134 Derby 2,301
135 Apollon Smyrnis 2,278
136 Inverness 2,277
137 Santos 2,271
138 New York City FC 2,262
139 Staines Town 2,228
140 Winterthur 2,193
141 New York Red Bulls 2,183
142 Velez Sarsfield 2,148
143 Dulwich Hamlet 2,110
144 Lyon 2,108
145 Orgryte 2,100
146 FC Dallas 2,099
147 Bayer Leverkusen 2,084
148 Portsmouth 2,041
149 OB 2,010
150 Cork City 2,008
151 Fenix 1,932
152 Newell's Old Boys 1,917
153 Atletico Mineiro 1,906
154 Libertad 1,905
155 Ericeirense 1,833
156 Boca Juniors 1,790
157 Barnsley 1,784
158 Osasuna 1,776
159 Hoffenheim 1,773
160 Higashiyama High School 1,752
161 Nagoya Grampus 1,734
162 Uniao Tires 1,724
163 Rosario Central 1,706
164 Swansea 1,653
165 Dnipro-1 1,615
166 Mervue United 1,606
167 Bayern Munich 1,593
168 Lillestrom 1,588
169 Belgrano 1,561
170 Valencia 1,556
171 San Pedro 1,555
172 Majestic SC 1,545
173 Plymouth 1,528
174 Feyenoord 1,524
175 Burnley 1,519
176 Brommapojkarna 1,385
177 Pacos de Ferreira 1,329
178 Penarol 1,322
179 AS Trencin 1,285
180 Wadi Degla 1,239
181 FC Midtjylland 1,237
182 San Lorenzo 1,220
183 Hlucin 1,205
184 Arminia Bielefeld 1,188
185 Ubuntu Cape Town 1,178
186 Radcliffe 1,111
187 Volendam 1,100
188 Roma 1,098
189 Red Bull Brasil 1,084
190 Colchester 1,080
191 Sousense 1,045
192 Barnet 1,041
193 Vilafranca 1,035
194 Zilina 998
195 Piast Checiny 994
196 Palmeiras 960
197 Desportivo Brasil 949
198 Paris FC 944
199 Olympiacos 939
200 Tranmere 934
201 Bournemouth 917
202 Augsburg 915
203 Werder Bremen 903
204 Tooting and Mitcham United 885
205 Racing Club 864
206 Kafue Celtic 851
207 Vasteras 824
208 Mallorca 824
209 Mainz 793
210 Shakhtar Donetsk 793
211 Pohang Steelers 782
212 Envigado 753
213 Steadfast 658
214 AS Denguele 657
215 Kilmarnock 613
216 Dukla Prague 596
217 Gozzano 577
218 America Mineiro 576
219 Imperial Soccer Academy 570
220 Bunyodkor 541
221 Los Angeles Galaxy 537
222 Real Bamako 508
223 Reading 500
224 Fleetwood 497
225 Atletico Nacional 495
226 Bursaspor 441
227 Ardeer Thistle 440
228 Vitoria Guimaraes 425
229 Lagans AIK 422
230 River Plate Asuncion 419
231 NEC Nijmegen 417
232 Alcorcon 408
233 Ankaragucu 399
234 Rangers 395
235 Shonan Bellmare 380
236 Monaco 372
237 Aberdeen 346
238 Levante 345
239 Celtic 319
240 PFC Cajazeiras 308
241 Once Caldas 306
242 Bunkeflo IF 254
243 Huddersfield 239
244 Lewes 239
245 Sligo Rovers 236
246 Real Madrid 229
247 Hearts 214
248 Cruzeiro 213
249 Cerro Porteno 209
250 Athletico Paranaense 209
251 Southend 198
252 Auxerre 194
253 Millwall 172
254 York 171
255 Getafe 163
256 AGF Aarhus 162
257 Red Star Belgrade 162
258 Grotta 161
259 Bolton 148
260 Walsall 140
261 Fiorentina 137
262 Le Havre 125
263 Sivasspor 90
264 Metz 85
265 Vitesse ( Burkina Faso ) 83
266 Burton 58
267 Seongnam FC 42
268 St Pauli 40
269 Dartford 39
270 Gremio 27
271 Valenciennes 27
272 Lanus 26
273 Avispa Fukuoka 15
274 Brentford 8
275 Rochdale 7
