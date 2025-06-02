Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane plans were on back burner - but may now be brought forward after costly expenditure confirmed

Sheffield United have confirmed they are “seriously considering” a substantial upgrade to the Bramall Lane matchday experience amid the ongoing threat of the Kop stand being closed. The Blades have had well-publicised issues with sections of fans standing on the back of the Lane’s biggest stand, which has seen previous danger of areas being closed off.

In the minutes from the latest Fan Advisory Board meeting, held earlier this year between its representatives and club officials, it was revealed that United pay an additional sub of around £3,000 per game “to meet the necessary stewarding requirements” in the area. Chief executive Stephen Bettis outlined, according to the minutes, that “the issue in question has been ongoing for some time, with periods of improvement followed by regression.”

If the extra stewarding measures were not put in place, the minutes reiterated, then the Kop would face closure. In light of that extra figure - amounting to almost £70,000 over a 23-game season, based on the £3,000-per-game figure - the Blades are now “seriously considering” implementing safe standing at Bramall Lane.

“For the same expenditure,” the minutes read, “it would be possible to install 3,000 safe standing spaces, which would improve safety and crowd management while maintaining compliance Although safe standing has previously been discussed as a long-term option, the current financial pressures make it a more immediate and viable solution.

“The club is seeking input from the FAB regarding the placement of safe standing, should the decision be made to implement it. While the Kop is the primary area of concern, the club would appreciate feedback on the most appropriate locations for the safe standing sections within the stadium.”

Members of the FAB have already held initial off-the-record consultations with the Safety Advisory Group about the prospect of safe standing, which had previously only been on the agenda if the Blades redeveloped the Kop due to the size of the task.

Next steps for Sheffield United after safe-standing moves a step closer at Bramall Lane

United still have to go through a formal consultation process with the SAG, which the minutes warn can be timely. Chief executive Bettis confirmed that “ideally, he would like this to be done for next season,” with the Blades putting together a plan ahead of consultation with supporters who may be affected by any implementation.

The news will be welcome to a number of supporters who have long since lobbied for safe standing at Bramall Lane, but the process will also be complicated by fans who have season tickets in the potential standing area and who wish to keep their seats. Currently football grounds are governed by the Government’s all-seater policy, except in areas where designated standing areas are provided with safety barriers.