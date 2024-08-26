Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder jokingly poked fun at Norwich City fans at full-time of the Blades’ 1-1 draw at Carrow Road on Saturday. The Blades boss pointed to his watch at full time, a playful reference to the previous mini-rivalry between the clubs over the last few years.
"I still to get the annual abuse, which, you know, I will take and give a little back,” smiled Wilder, who admitted to getting “battered” by the Norwich fans at full-time. “That is just my character. I can't help it.”
Wilder’s side returned from Norfolk with a point in the bag from a 1-1 draw, skipper Oliver Arblaster earning a point with a nice left-footed finish after Josh Sargent had opened the scoring for the hosts. Another sold-out away following was in fine voice cheering on their side - can you spot anyone you recognise in our latest fan gallery?
