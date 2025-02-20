Sheffield United fans set for first glimpse of Jefferson Caceres as fellow new signing checks in at Blades

Some Sheffield United fans will be able to get their first glimpse of new boy Jefferson Cáceres in a Blades shirt this afternoon with the Peruvian set to be involved with the under-21s. Cáceres signed for the Blades on deadline day along with Christian Nwachukwu as the first two signings of the Blades new owners’ AI-driven transfer policy.

The two are seen very much as for the future after arriving from F. B. C. Melgar and Bulgarian First League side Botev Plovdiv respectively and their hopes of hitting the ground running at Bramall Lane have been delayed while the Blades obtained the relevant documentation to enable them to work in the United Kingdom.

As The Star reported yesterday United were hopeful of sealing those imminently and Cáceres has now been cleared, with the 22-year-old set to make his first appearance in Blades colours in this afternoon’s U21 clash at home to Fleetwood Town.

The game will not be streamed but supporters can attend the game, which kicks off at 2pm at United’s Shirecliffe academy. Fans will be admitted from 1.45pm with no car parking available on-site. Nwachukwu is not expected to feature as things stand but he has checked into Shirecliffe earlier today after his arrival in England was delayed.

The Star understands that the data-driven approach was led by Marvel director Joe Russo after joining the consortium which took control of the Blades just before Christmas. The software used flagged up a handful of players identified as having potential in the future and United’s recruitment staff then began the process of contacting their respective clubs and putting deals in place for 19-year-old Nwachukwu and Cáceres.

“And when we thought the value and the pricing was right, we made moves to acquire them,” said Blades chief executive Stephen Bettis in an interview with BBC Radio Sheffield on deadline day earlier this month. “That's what's happened with these two and we got them across the line.”