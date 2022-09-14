With the game heading for a stalemate, despite both sides having good chances to go ahead, Chris Basham’s superbly-timed tackle in the Swansea box led to a clearance, Rhian Brewster doing superbly to win the ball and then slide in Reda Khadra to poke home the winner and send United’s players, bench and supporters wild.

But the goal wasn’t without controversy, with Swansea convinced that Brewster had fouled former Blades youngster Kyle Naughton in the build-up. Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom insisted it wasn’t a foul, with his opposite number somewhat predictably disagreeing and describing it as the “easiest decision” referee Darren Bond had to make all evening.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Understandably, the incident was a big talking point after the game but to their credit, most Swansea fans appeared to agree that no foul had been committed as their side shipped points late once again.

Here’s how a selection of supporters on both sides reacted on social media…

Sheffield United fans

@FreddyTheFud: Things we say in the heat of the moment eh! I would imagine on looking back over the footage this morning, owd Russ will have calmed down a bit and accepted that it was just awful defending from Kyle. If he doubles down and is adamant it's foul play, then the game’s in real trouble!

Sheffield United's Reda Khadra celebrates scoring against Swansea City with team-mate Rhian Brewster: David Davies/PA Wire.

@johnnyyoungart: The Swansea player lunged at Brewster but just collapsed in his shadow #endof

@AlanGrinch: My only question to that would be “if it had been the other way round would you still have said it was a foul” to which of course the answer is no. Pathetic.

@lordkynaston: Didn’t see him complaining about the shove on Brewster before the diving header went just wide! Never anywhere near a foul, desperate and bitter having lost a tight game, understandable though

@mdh985: First sight at full speed I thought 'foul', but replays show ref got it right. Naughton was losing a foot race and tried to block Rhian who simply side-stepped him for the bonus 2 pointer!

@AbladeRay: No foul!! Brewster was too strong for him ,if anything Naughton tried to foul Brewster. Stop whinging!!!

@Artsncraft4life: Russell can lie to you or me..... That's fine..... But lying to yourself Russell..... That's no way to live. Naughton went down like a sack of spuds under very little contact. If he did that at the other end of the pitch he would get done for simulation

@1961_ian: Watching it on tv I expected the referee to blow but when he didn’t, great

Swansea City fans

@bowewinsmecash: Bottled it once again. What’s Martin’s excuse this time

@CurtStephens00: The fact one of our players got fouled in the buildup and the ref looked the other way?

@NwyiWelshman221: Never play that useless prat Naughton again, 33 years of age and still cannot defend

@jackalsnight: 3 errors, 3 players let ball bounce, Naughton being useless and Wood just jogging back into position, if he sprinted back Khadra wouldn’t [have] been in position to score

@LukeTho49182918: Poor defending from Naughts at the end. Just take the red card or actually attack the ball in the first place. So disappointing again after a good performance. This season is slipping away simply in injury time…

@LiamHiscock__: What is Naughton trying to do?

@tendai_sg: Naughton should have taken down the man

@The_JackArmy: Can’t quite believe how many thickos here don’t recognise a foul when they see one