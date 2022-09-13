Watch Swansea City and Sheffield United pay immaculate tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after death

The Queen passed away last week at the age of 96, after 70 years of service on the throne, leading to the postponement of United’s weekend derby against Rotherham United.

The football pyramid resumed action today, with the Blades in south Wales, and before kick-off both clubs and fans observed an impeccable tribute to pay their respects.

United’s travelling supporters also launched into a rendition of the national anthem shortly after kick-off against the Swans, with their side looking to consolidate their position at the top of the Championship table against Russell Martin’s side.

