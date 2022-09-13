Reda Khadra was the hero for the Blades, poking home late in injury time to send the away end wild and spark jubilant scenes on the bench.

Here's how we rated United’s players in south Wales…

Wes Foderingham 6

Was left exposed after his flat kick hit the back of Ahmedhodzic and Cooper and Piroe looked to capitalise, but the Bosnian got back to bail his goalkeeper out with a superb last-ditch challenge.

George Baldock 7.5

A good early cross picked out McBurnie and then at the other end, he excelled with a superb block to prevent Manning from putting the home side ahead. The defender celebrated like a goalkeeper after a penalty save, and so he should

Chris Basham 7.5

Back in the side at right centre-half after being recalled to replace Max Lowe, but was switched to the left for the second half. Brought out the old Geordie dancer hips to beat Ntcham and put in a good shift - including a superb tackle to deny Paterson in the seconds before Khadra scored the winner

John Egan 7.5

Defensively sound as ever when called upon to head and kick away any long balls Swansea punted upfield but like the rest of his backline, will be concerned about the number of clear-cut chances Swansea managed to eke out of such a usually profligate back line.

Anel Ahmedhodzic 7.5

Shifted over to the left of defence to keep United's 3-5-2 system intact but reverted back to the right at half-time and almost decapitated Kyle Naughton with an overhead kick gone wrong. Did superbly to get back to deny Piroe after a defensive mix-up with Foderingham

Rhys Norrington-Davies 7.5

Enjoyed a superb early chance when Berge's cross picked him out but his header was tame and Benda gobbled it up gratefully. Good piece of defending at the back post saw a chance for Sorinola snuffed out before United's left-sided injury curse threatened to strike him down, receiving treatment in the second half

Ollie Norwood 7

Good range of passing as ever and stuck his foot in at some vital times, too, including one tackle to cut out a dangerous cross with Piroe waiting to tap home

Tommy Doyle 6.5

Showed some neat and tidy moments and was tenacious in the tackle when he needed to be, as a former Cardiff loan man, but couldn't affect the game as much as he has recently - although he must have covered each blade of grass. Played more advanced later in the game before making way for McAtee

Sander Berge 6.5

Good early run and cross found Norrington-Davies in space and should have seen the Blades go ahead, but his header was tame. Seemed to fade after that and couldn't assert his usual dominance on games, but not for the lack of trying

Oli McBurnie 6.5

On his return to Swansea, he could have notched his fourth in as many games when he stretched to meet Baldock's cross but he couldn't keep his effort below the crossbar. Replaced by Brewster to his obvious disappointment, and a good round of applause from the home fans

Iliman Ndiaye 6.5

Almost put the Blades ahead just before half-time but his effort was deflected just wide after he worked a yard of space, much to McBurnie's amazement.

Subs: James McAtee n/a

Came on for Doyle

Rhian Brewster n/a

Replaced McBurnie and almost found the net with a diving header from Khadra's cross but it flashed just wide. Set up the winner with an unselfish pass to spark great scenes

Reda Khadra n/a