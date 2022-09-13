The game appeared to be heading for a draw when Reda Khadra pounced late in added time to poke home and strengthen United’s grip on top spot.

But the goal wasn’t without controversy, with Martin and thousands of Swansea fans believing Rhian Brewster had clipped former Blade Kyle Naughton’s heels in the moments before the goal.

Paul Heckingbottom, the United manager, insisted it was not a foul – but Martin, perhaps understandably, disagreed.

"I trust Kyle, he [Brewster] has clipped his heels,” Martin said.

"He’s run across him and there’s contact. It shouldn’t get to that point, they clear the ball and have one guy around three or four of ours.

"It’s the easiest decision the referee’s got to make all night, it’s really not difficult. But he’s not given it.

"We should still deal with the aftermath, but we don’t. It’s pointless to speak to the ref. I have the luxury of knowing Kyle and trusting him. It doesn’t achieve anything so it’s pointless.”

Russell Martin, the Swansea City manager was unhappy after his side's defeat to Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Swansea had the chances to get ahead before that point, with star man Joel Piroe particularly profligate.

"We should have got at least a point,” Martin added.

"We started well and so did United. It was a really good game. We didn’t make the most of the opportunities we had.