Sheffield United boss's view on key moment against Swansea involving Rhian Brewster and Kyle Naughton

The game appeared to be heading towards a stalemate in south Wales when Reda Khadra pounced in the 94th minute, sparking jubilant scenes in the away end and on the bench.

Swansea were angry after believing that Khadra’s sub Rhian Brewster fouled former Blade Kyle Naughton before squaring to the Brighton and Hove Albion loanee to poke home his first goal in United colours.

Heckingbottom’s opposite number Russell Martin was insistent that Naughton was fouled in the build-up.

But Heckingbottom said: “"I didn’t think that was. Kyle realised he was in a footrace and was beaten and tried to step across Rhian.

"I think what Rhian did well is, he’s jumped to avoid any contact and he’s gone down. I would have complained if it was us, of course I would. But it’s not a foul.”

United celebrated wildly after the late victory, with their travelling support from South Yorkshire soaking up every moment and the celebrations continuing afterwards in the away dressing room.

“It’s why we love it, isn’t it?” Heckingbottom added.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom celebrates with goalscorer Reda Khadra after victory at Swansea: David Davies/PA Wire.

"It’s better when it goes for you, of course, but it’s why you love it.

"You’ve got to make the most of it because it’ll go the other way sometimes. So you’ve got to enjoy it.