News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Sheffield Utd parade: Fans and players picture gallery from night of promotion celebration

They are the Sheffield United players and fans who celebrated a special season together

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 11th May 2023, 22:02 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 07:40 BST

We have put together a gallery of 26 pictures to capture the spirit of an evening for which thousands of supporters turned out to celebrate the Blades promotion to the Premier League.

Fans gathered in the city centre after the Sheffield United players had been on an open top bus tour around the city centre, from Bramall Lane to Sheffield Town Hall.

More:

Emotional Billy Sharp addresses Sheffield United future amid exit rumours

Sheffield turns red and white as United fans salute promotion heroes

Promotion party proves Sheffield United really is the People's Club

These pictures capture some of the smiles of fans and players on the day. Is there anyone you recognise?

Our gallery captures the spirit of Sheffield United's promotion parade, with pictures of both fans and players

1. Gallery

Our gallery captures the spirit of Sheffield United's promotion parade, with pictures of both fans and players Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Sheffield United celebrate promotion to the Premier League

2. Celebrate

Sheffield United celebrate promotion to the Premier League Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Sheffield United celebrate promotion to the Premier League

3. Applause

Sheffield United celebrate promotion to the Premier League Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Sheffield United celebrate promotion to the Premier League

4. Thanks

Sheffield United celebrate promotion to the Premier League Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:Premier LeagueBladesSheffield Town HallBramall LaneSheffieldBilly Sharp