Sheffield Utd parade: Fans and players picture gallery from night of promotion celebration
They are the Sheffield United players and fans who celebrated a special season together
We have put together a gallery of 26 pictures to capture the spirit of an evening for which thousands of supporters turned out to celebrate the Blades promotion to the Premier League.
Fans gathered in the city centre after the Sheffield United players had been on an open top bus tour around the city centre, from Bramall Lane to Sheffield Town Hall.
These pictures capture some of the smiles of fans and players on the day. Is there anyone you recognise?