An emotional Billy Sharp appeared to confirm his time at boyhood club Sheffield United is all but over in a heart-wrenching speech at the Blades’ promotion celebrations tonight.

The skipper and boyhood Unitedite is out of contract this summer ahead of United’s return to the Premier League and struggled to compose himself as he appeared on the Town Hall balcony and was asked to sum up his emotions as thousands of jubilant Blades sang his name below.

Holding his sons, Sharp said: “Listen, everybody knows I was like these two as a boy growing up. I supported Sheffield United and my dream was to play for Sheffield United.

“To score for United in front of the Kop and in front of you lot, to win promotions and be champions of League One, for my kids to see me score for Sheffield United and to captain the club. To wear the number 10 shirt.”

As fans below chanted ‘One more year’, Sharp continued: “I’ll stay one, 10, 20 more years. You know that. If this is the end, then I want to thank you all. To be able to be a part of this club, to achieve what I’ve been able to achieve for over 10 years ... the last eight years have been unbelievable and I just want to thank every teammate I’ve had and every staff member.

“My wife, my kids and especially the fans for supporting me throughout my time.”