An open topped bus took the Sheffield United players on an hour long, slow paced tour of the city, as celebrating fans waved from along the route, before delivering the players to Sheffield Town Hall for the celebrations to continue.

The fans released red smoke as they sang songs in front of the town hall, while the players waved from the steps of the landmark building.

After returning to the building, players and management appeared on the town hall balcony, with manager Paul Heckingbottom thanking the fans for their support, telling them they had made him realise just how good a season it had been. Then players appeared on the balcony in pairs, with fans urging some of the club’s on-loan stars, including James McAtee stars to stay with them next season, after singing to them ‘he’s a blade and he’s a blade’.

Sheffield United celebrate promotion to the Premier League

Fans who had gathered in the crowd told The Star of their delight. One dad, Shane,who had brought his sons Jacob and Zachary along from their home in Woodhouse, said it was the first season he had taken his boys to Bramall Lane. He’s said: It’s unbelievable – we’re back where we belong. They've Been brilliant from start to finish. There’ve been a few little blips but we’ve managed to keep just above everyone all the way.”

Among the older fans there was 86-year-old Jeff Wade, a lifelong Blades fan who made the trip with his carers. He lives in a home in Longley. He had been watching matches on the television this season, and had been looking forward to the event all day.

He said: “It’s been a great season, and they’ve been a great side. Although I have to admit I still think the best player I’ve seen for Sheffield United was Jim Hagan.”

John Vrooke, from Wharncliffe Side, attended in a hat with a picture of a bag of chips. His wife had bought it because it was the nearest she could find to a greasy chip butty. He said: “I’ve been watching this team all my life. Today is fantastic.”

