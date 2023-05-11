It was a celebration. An event, after seeing nine months of hard work deliver a promotion, for Sheffield United’s squad to share the occasion with their fans.

But as he made his way to Bramall Lane, where Paul Heckingbottom’s players would later board the open top bus hired to ferry them to the civic reception called to commemorate their achievements in the Championship last term, it also proved to be a moment of reflection for Oli McBurnie.

“I was in my car, on the way here,” he told The Star before today’s celebration at Bramall Lane, “When I saw this guy walking along the road with my name on the back of his shirt. I thought to myself ‘How did you even get yourself into this situation?’ You know, where you see people going out wearing stuff like that. It meant a lot. It really did. And do you know what else? It really brought home to me how much United means to the people. It reminded me exactly what makes us what we are. United is all about everyone being as one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paraded through the streets which hug their historic stadium, McBurnie and his colleagues deserved to milk the applause. After finishing second in the table, winning 28 of their 46 outings and also reaching the FA Cup semi-finals, Heckingbottom’s squad had sweated blood and sometimes tears in order to make this happen. But the scenes which unfolded as they made their way to the Town Hall, where a collection of local dignitaries had assembled for the now customary civic reception, served as a reminder that they are actually part of something much bigger than simply a Premier League bound football club.

Sheffield United players on an open top parade bus during the celebrations in Sheffield City Centre: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

“It means everything, to celebrate with the fans,” said Anel Ahmedhodzic, United’s Bosnian centre-half. “I always knew this would happen. Hecky and me, we planned it when I arrived. We talked about what our aims were and how everyone wanted to go up.”

“What I’ve discovered, though, is that our supporters are so important to us,” he added. “It always feels like they are out there on the pitch with you. We all have our own families at home. But we are one big family here too. Us and everyone who has come out to be with us and those who won’t have been able to make it.”

James and his partner Maria, who had travelled from North Yorkshire to join in with what the latter described as a “brilliant party” were among the thousands who did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It means so much, everything in fact, to see this team back where I think it belongs.” he said, clutching a couple of cans of lager as he rearranged the United scarf around his neck. “It feels amazing and I genuinely think United is more than just a club. What’s going on right now, it shows that. We don’t live here any more but we come to the matches, and you just feel that connection.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom during celebrations at Sheffield Town Hall: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

“What makes me even more happy is that I think this group stands for the same values that the city has got - hard-working, no messing about but also really innovative. Down to earth and not up themselves too. And that means something. It really does.”

Heckingbottom didn’t hear James express his admiration for the side he has assembled and led back into the top-flight following two years away. But if he had, having earlier outlined his desire to see them viewed as standard bearers for the community, the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief would have been very, very proud.

“I love these lads to bits,” the manager said. “I’d do anything for them, genuinely. That’s because I see how hard they work and they’ve not always had it easy. Nothing has been given to them. But they’ve been ready to earn everything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve got so many great memories of the season. And it’s not always the things that you might expect, like a result or whatever, that stand out the most. Often, the things that come into my mind are little conversations on the training ground. Or exchanges between them that I overhear. Those are the things which, for me, reveal what they’re all about.”

Sheffield United players on an open top parade bus as they celebrate reaching the Premier League: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

“Seriously, I want these fans to know that they mean the world to us. They are more vital for us than, genuinely, I think they realise at times. They’ve dragged us through difficult patches when we’ve needed them and we couldn’t have done what we have without them. I’m so pleased we can share it, all together as one. And, knowing them as I do, that’s what those lads out there are as well.”

McBurnie, who finished the campaign as United’s joint leading scorer, agreed.

“Really, these boys, they are my brothers,” he said. “All of my mates, they always ask me ‘There must be some idiots or whatever in there, the dressing room.’ And I always have to keep telling them ‘No, there isn’t.’ I know there are some places but trust me, here, it’s a dressing room like no other. I’d go to war for these people if I had to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another supporter who had gathered near United’s main reception echoed that sentiment.