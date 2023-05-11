Sheffield turns red and white as Sheffield United fans salute promotion heroes

They climbed up lampposts and bounced on bus shelters, breathing in the red smoke from the pyro flames evaporating into the early-evening Sheffield sky.

They climbed up lampposts and bounced on bus shelters, breathing in the red smoke from the pyro flames evaporating into the early-evening Sheffield sky.

Whatever vantage point was best to catch a glimpse of their Sheffield United heroes, as their open-top bus snaked around the city to celebrate their promotion to the Premier League.

Thousands and thousands of supporters lined the route to serenade their heroes on their way to the Town Hall, where they were received by the Lord Mayor for a civic reception in their honour. Dignitaries shook hands, players politely obliged. But the true party was happening outside, with the voice of United Gary Sinclair whipping the crowd into a frenzy.

And why not? United may be celebrating their third promotion in seven seasons but this is not a club especially acquainted with success and it is becoming increasingly important, with modern-day football becoming increasingly corporate, to celebrate successes when they arrive.

Sheffield United’s players celebrate on their promotion parade

And Paul Heckingbottom's men have certainly done that, ever since their return to the top-flight was secured last month. Huge cheers were reserved for the manager as he made his way out to greet his adoring public, to the soundtrack of Status Quo, and every one was richly deserved.

Promotion was achieved amidst a backdrop of instability, uncertainty and unpredictability and without it, United's immediate financial future would have been a lot less secure. Instead, Unitedites can look forward to the best of English football at Bramall Lane every other week - for a season, at least, and hopefully many more.

There was jubilation on the streets even long before United's players boarded their bus, with DJ and Blades fan Toddla T on the decks providing the soundtrack to the party. Flags from all over the region lined the route - Worksop Blades outside the Roebuck, Birdwell Blades and the Stones on tour in the upper tier of an NCP car-park.

Two young Blades fans enjoy the moment

One fan scaled a lamppost to get a closer look at his heroes and was rewarded with a can of Heinken from Wes Foderingham, caught with the kind of handling that the Blades No.1 would have been happy with. A few hundred yards down the road he reappeared in another precariously-elevated position and grabbed another beer, giving a kiss as if it was the second-place promotion trophy itself. Whatever you do, don't tell Paul Merson.

United's players were then introduced to the watching crowd; some of the more outgoing leading songs, with Rhian Brewster taking centre stage. For this night Sheffield was truly red and white as United took every opportunity to drink in their success.

Tougher tests inevitably await. There is still instability, uncertainty and unpredictability in the corridors of power; deeper wounds that promotion has only plastered over.

