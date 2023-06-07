Sheffield United could be left wondering what could have been if Dean Henderson completes a permanent move to their Premier League relegation rivals Nottingham Forest this summer.

Forest attempted to replicate United’s transfer trick with Henderson after signing him on loan from Manchester United last season, with the England international hoping them retain their place in the Premier League for another campaign before returning to his parent club.

Henderson had two years on loan at Bramall Lane, helping the Blades to promotion and then a ninth-placed finish in the top-flight, and his form in South Yorkshire effectively earned him a first England senior call-up and a lucrative new contract at Old Trafford.

But he has grown exasperated by the lack of first-team opportunities and even if David De Gea moves on this summer, Erik ten Hag’s men are reportedly looking elsewhere for his replacement - with media reports suggesting that Henderson will be allowed to move to Forest on a permanent basis.

If that is the case, for a mooted £20m fee, it would appear good value for a goalkeeper of Henderson’s quality and leave some Blades fans wondering what could have been if things had played out differently. Henderson was a popular man during his loan spell, with teammates and fans alike, and also loved life at the Lane.

But after his time here came to an end he returned to Old Trafford with genuine hopes of becoming their new first-choice goalkeeper. A huge contract certainly suggested those in charge at his parent club had similar faith and United, with no chance of signing Henderson, turned to Aaron Ramsdale instead.

The Henderson ship has now sailed. The rumoured £20m fee would take up the entirity of Paul Heckingbottom’s current transfer budget before Henderson’s huge wages are taken into account. Forest showed last season they are not afraid to splash the cash but are expected to focus more on quality, rather than quantity, this time around.