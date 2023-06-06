News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Former Sheffield United wonderkid now homeless after remarkable spiral
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning

Sheffield United transfer links hint at key position as Faitout Maouassa approach considered

Blades linked with French star after impressive season on loan in Ligue 1

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 6th Jun 2023, 07:10 BST

Sheffield United may look to exploit their previous good connections in Belgian football if they follow up their reported interest in highly-rated left-wing man Faitout Maouassa this summer.

The 24-year-old Frenchman has arrived on United's radar after an impressive season on loan with Montpellier in his homeland, contributing five goals and as many assists for the Ligue 1 outfit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

Former Sheffield United wonderkid now homeless after remarkable spiral

That form has predictably attracted interest from elsewhere, with clubs in Germany amongst those also monitoring his situation. Montpellier are keen to bring him back to Stade de la Mosson next season, with boss Michel Der Zakarian revealing earlier in the season that his club are "in talks" with Brugge about next season.

“I don’t know if we can keep him," Der Zakarian said. “We’re in talks, we’ll see. Everything is still possible. He scores goals and makes his teammates score goals. He’s an efficient and performing player."

Maouassa’s default instincts are attacking rather than any great defensive nous, and would be an intriguing proposition for United considering they are going into a league where they are expected to do a lot of defending next season after winning promotion to the Premier League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the link with Maouassa, as well as former West Ham man Arthur Masuaku, now at Beşiktaş in Turkey, suggests that the left wing-back region has been highlighted as something of a priority area for United's recruitment staff this summer. Enda Stevens is out of contract at the end of this month while Rhys Norrington-Davies missed a large chunk of last season after damaging a hamstring. Max Lowe's season was also curtailed in its penultimate game through injury.

United have good contacts in Belgium, through their ownership of Beerschot and previous dealings with Genk over signing Sander Berge. Brugge were amongst the clubs looking to prise away Berge during the last two transfer windows but their failure to do so has not harmed relations between the two clubs so as to make any potential deal for Maouassa unworkable.

Montgomery’s return to Blades mooted as boss shines Down Under

With boss Paul Heckingbottom working to a budget of £20m this summer, Maouassa represents exactly the kind of value-for-money signing that United will be in the market for. United owner Prince Abdullah revealed recently that signings should either be loans to improve the side or young players with future potential and re-sale value, as he looks to reprofile United's squad and bring down its average age.

Related topics:Football