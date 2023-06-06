News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name

Sheffield United favourite David McGoldrick linked with shock move from Derby County

Veteran striker shone for Derby last season but has been linked with a shock League Two move

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 10:42 BST

David McGoldrick, the Sheffield United favourite, has been linked with a shock move to League Two as discussions over his Derby County future continue.

The 35-year-old scored 25 goals last season for Derby as they narrowly failed to make the League One play-offs, with boss Paul Warne confirming that a contract offer had been tabled to keep McGoldrick at Pride Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although the former Rotherham United boss admitted he thought McGoldrick would stay, the veteran has since been linked with a move to League Two new boys Notts County after they were promoted from the National League via the play-offs last season.

Most Popular

McGoldrick came through the ranks at County and played a handful of times for their first team before signing for Southampton in 2005. McGoldrick moved to Derby on a free after he was released by the Blades, with three hat-tricks amongst his 25 goals for Warne’s men.

“I love playing for Derby; the fans have taken to me and I love the boys, the manager and the staff,” McGoldrick told the BBC earlier in the season.

“I have an open relationship with the manger about the situation. I don’t like distractions and I don’t have agents, so it’s me doing it myself. I just said wait until the end of the season and let’s concentrate on getting over that line, and then we will go from there.”

Related topics:David McGoldrick