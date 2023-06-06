Sheffield United favourite David McGoldrick linked with shock move from Derby County

Veteran striker shone for Derby last season but has been linked with a shock League Two move

David McGoldrick, the Sheffield United favourite, has been linked with a shock move to League Two as discussions over his Derby County future continue.

The 35-year-old scored 25 goals last season for Derby as they narrowly failed to make the League One play-offs, with boss Paul Warne confirming that a contract offer had been tabled to keep McGoldrick at Pride Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the former Rotherham United boss admitted he thought McGoldrick would stay, the veteran has since been linked with a move to League Two new boys Notts County after they were promoted from the National League via the play-offs last season.

McGoldrick came through the ranks at County and played a handful of times for their first team before signing for Southampton in 2005. McGoldrick moved to Derby on a free after he was released by the Blades, with three hat-tricks amongst his 25 goals for Warne’s men.

“I love playing for Derby; the fans have taken to me and I love the boys, the manager and the staff,” McGoldrick told the BBC earlier in the season.