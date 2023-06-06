Sheffield United favourite David McGoldrick linked with shock move from Derby County

David McGoldrick, the Sheffield United favourite, has been linked with a shock move to League Two as discussions over his Derby County future continue.
The 35-year-old scored 25 goals last season for Derby as they narrowly failed to make the League One play-offs, with boss Paul Warne confirming that a contract offer had been tabled to keep McGoldrick at Pride Park.
Although the former Rotherham United boss admitted he thought McGoldrick would stay, the veteran has since been linked with a move to League Two new boys Notts County after they were promoted from the National League via the play-offs last season.
McGoldrick came through the ranks at County and played a handful of times for their first team before signing for Southampton in 2005. McGoldrick moved to Derby on a free after he was released by the Blades, with three hat-tricks amongst his 25 goals for Warne’s men.
“I love playing for Derby; the fans have taken to me and I love the boys, the manager and the staff,” McGoldrick told the BBC earlier in the season.
“I have an open relationship with the manger about the situation. I don’t like distractions and I don’t have agents, so it’s me doing it myself. I just said wait until the end of the season and let’s concentrate on getting over that line, and then we will go from there.”