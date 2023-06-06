Former Blade is on the move again after signing four-year deal at Barnsley

Kacper Lopata, the former Sheffield United starlet, has returned to South Yorkshire after agreeing a four-year contract at United’s neighbours Barnsley.

The 21-year-old has become the Reds’ first signing of the summer window after making the free transfer switch, having left Woking at the end of last season.

Born in Krakow, and formerly of Brighton and Hove Albion, Lopata was highly rated at Bramall Lane but made the surprising move to Southend United on a permanent basis, with boss Paul Heckingbottom revealing Lopata was offered a new contract at Bramall Lane before deciding “he didn’t want to be here anymore”.

His return to Southend, where he had previously spent time on loan, also ended in controversy after the player terminated his contract after the Shrimpers failed to pay his wages. After a short spell at Woking, he became a free agent this summer and will now link up with Michael Duff’s side as they look to go one better than this season’s play-off final defeat and seal promotion back to the Championship.

“It’s a great club to invest my future in,” Lopata said. “It’s got a great history of developing players and I thought I could do just that here.”

Reds chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad added: “We are pleased to be able to have signed Kacper on a long-term deal. He is a young player whose development we look forward to seeing at Oakwell.”

