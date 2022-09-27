Having entered it on top of the Championship table, life is good for Paul Heckingbottom and his players right now.

But, as The Star’s James Shield outlines, there are still issues United must address in order to give themselves the best chance of competing at Premier League level next term.

REORGANISE THE DEFENCE

Anel Ahmedhodzic could be out for up to a month after being injured while on international duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina. One of United’s most influential and effective players during their first 10 outings of the campaign, the summer signing from Malmo isn’t naturally left-footed. But as the past few weeks have shown, he can play comfortably on that side of the pitch. Which means his absence is going to cause a major headache, given that almost every other defender who can operate down that flank also appears to be confined to the treatment room at present.

Hopefully, Ahmedhodzic will not be out for as long as officials in Sarajevo predict. A statement, accompanying the announcement he had damaged a thigh muscle, suggested it could take “at least” four weeks for the problem to heal. United are expected to provide their own update before the meeting with City, although Heckingbottom is notoriously reticent when it comes to discussing the seriousness of his squad’s fitness issues with journalists.

Sheffield united manager Paul Heckingbottom and Sander Berge: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

In the meantime, with Ciaran Clark, Ben Osborn, Jack Robinson and Enda Stevens also likely to be out of action, coaching staff must come up with some way of plugging the gap the loss of Ahmedhodzic creates in their reaguard. Without, of course, upsetting the entire balance of a defence which has kept a clean sheet in each of its last four outings.

With so little time to work on the solutions - practically, on the training pitch, at least - United would be advised to plump for the one which creates the least disruption elsewhere in the starting eleven.

DISCOVER THE BEST BALANCE

Reda Khadra celebrates his goal for Sheffield United against Swansea City: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

Most of United’s international contingent, which seemingly counts nearly every senior member of their squad among its members, will not report back for work at the Randox Health Academy until 48 hours before the game against John Eustace’s side. Many will be tired, after travelling around Europe and playing for their countries in either Nations League or important friendlies ahead of this winter’s World Cup. There is also plenty of work to be done, particularly given the issues caused by Ahmedhodzic’s plight.

However, even though he will want to ensure his players are fully focused on what is expected to be a tough fixture, Heckingbottom won’t want to risk burnout by handing those who have been away too heavy a workload.

GET ON TOP OF INJURIES

James McAtee will be hoping for more opportunitues between now and Christmas: Darren Staples / Sportimage

United have performed superbly well over the past couple of months. Actually, although they were beaten on penalties in last season’s play-off semi-finals, they’ve acquitted themselves admirably for around 10 now - barring the odd hiccup here and there.

Heckingbottom’s squad deserve even greater credit for climbing to the top of the division given the number of fitness issues they have suffered during that period. Results speak volumes for their adaptability and durability.

Still, there is no doubt whatsoever that these problems won’t eventually catch up with United unless they are addressed. Bad luck has undoubtedly played a part. But a situation which has also seen Billy Sharp, Adam Davies and Jayden Bogle miss either all or a large chunk of the campaign so far can not simply be blamed on terrible fortune.

The difficulty for Heckingbottom and his associates is that the workload being placed upon those who are available in order to cover for those who aren’t is also certainly exacerbating the situation.

GUARD AGAINST MOOD SWINGS

Anel Ahmedhodzic will be a big miss over the coming weeks: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Three points clear of second placed Norwich City and unbeaten in their last nine league outings, life at Bramall Lane feels damn good right now. Who knows, things could continue like this until the end of the season? But experience teaches you that life in the Championship isn’t usually like that.

United will almost certainly go through a period when results head south. Maybe they’ll even surrender first place and a grip on one of the two automatic promotion places too. Or worse.

If this does happen, Heckingbottom, his assistants and those under their command can help ensure the tenor of the conversation surrounding the club remains upbeat by delivering the right messages to supporters and the media.

SOLVE ONE FORMATIONAL ISSUE

As stated earlier, United are clearly as tough as old boots. If they weren’t then, quite simply, they wouldn’t be sitting pretty on top of the division with so many players unavailable for selection.

One of Heckingbottom’s first acts after being appointed in November was to revert - almost permanently - to the back three which proved so effective under his predecessor Chris Wilder but wasn’t favoured by the now Middlesbrough chief’s replacement Slavisa Jokanovic.

On those rare occasions when United have gone with a ‘four’, they haven’t looked anywhere near as effective. It would be wrong to say they can only play one way. But it wouldn’t hurt to become more fluent with different systems if wholesale changes rather than minor tweaks are required.

CONVINCE PLAYERS AND THE BOARD

He denies it. But one suspects some of Heckingbottom’s manoeuvres in the transfer market were influenced by the notion that Sander Berge would depart. He didn’t, meaning loaness James McAtee and Reda Khadra haven’t yet enjoyed as many opportunities as either they or their parent clubs might have liked so far.

This could change over the coming months. But Heckingbottom must make sure they continue to feel appreciated, involved and valued.