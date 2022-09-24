When news filtered back from the Balkans earlier this week that Anel Ahmedhodzic had ruptured a thigh muscle whilst on international duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sheffield United’s players, coaching staff and supporters alike will have been left feeling distraught. But probably not surprised, given that the Championship leaders collect injuries with the same ferocity as points. The fact they will enter next Saturday’s game against Birmingham City three clear of second placed Norwich City is remarkable, and reflects superbly well on the work of Paul Heckingbottom and his squad. It is also - and I say this genuinely - bloody ridiculous.

Still, despite the tactical durability many of those under the 44-year-old’s command have demonstrated over the past couple of months - this situation can not be allowed to continue. Although United have coped and indeed excelled in the absence of key names such as Jayden Bogle, Ben Osborn, Ciaran Clark, John Fleck and Enda Stevens, Ahmedhodzic’s predicament threatens to rob them of momentum in the race for promotion. Particularly, with Max Lowe and Jack Robinson also sidelined for the foreseeable, Heckingbottom’s defence has borne the brunt of the fitness issues which have become far too commonplace at Bramall Lane.

Inevitably, given that United’s treatment room was already dangerously overcrowded before Ahmedhodzic squeezed his six foot three inch frame in, questions will be asked about how this situation has come about. They will focus, because they always do, on certain areas including the intensity of the training regime at the Randox Health Academy, the complex’s pitches, the fixture schedule and whether or not United are simply the unluckiest team on the planet. All of these factors, plus a couple more, will have played a part.

Together with his sports science guru Tom Little, whose worth was always going to become apparent over a period of months, Heckingbottom will be examining how United are preparing for matches. Speaking to The Star not so long ago, he conceded that midweek sessions there might have to become a little more relaxed in order to lessen the risk of folk picking up knocks, sprains or worse. But given how he wants United to operate, Heckingbottom knows they can not afford to ease off completely. Because that would have a detrimental effect, not only upon results, but also conditioning.

After Heckingbottom diplomatically raised the matter towards the end of last season, before midfielder Oliver Norwood did so more forcefully soon after, Bramall Lane’s hierarchy were finally forced to confront the fact that conditions at the club’s training ground fell way short of being passable, let alone acceptable, for a second-tier team which had spent two of the last three years in the Premier League. Way, way short to be completely frank. In fairness, they’ve gone some way towards rectifying this situation; hiring contractors to lay a brand new surface and improve things such as drainage. A new recreation room, resplendent with bean bags, games consoles, darts board, pool table and golf simulator has also been installed. Unfortunately, for a whole host of reasons, this work wasn’t completed in time for the start of the new campaign. But better late than never, I suppose. It shouldn’t have taken employees effectively criticising their employers for things to get moving. At least they are now though.

During his interview following United’s win over Preston North End, Heckingbottom made an interesting observation about the workload now being placed upon professional footballers. It was largely overlooked, as journalists focused on the implications of a victory which saw the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief’s side stretch their advantage over Norwich. But, in light of what has happened to Ahmedhodzic, it’s worth revisiting.

“This is a 12 month a year job now,” Heckingbottom said, admitting to being “proud” but “nervous” about the number of United stars who had just been called up by their respective countries. A total, including Ahmedhodzic, of 14 across senior, under-21 and junior levels. “There’s not a lot of time for rest. In fact there isn’t any.”

Money is clearly not in plentiful supply at United. Credit where it’s due, it was made available to sign and borrow some wonderful talent during the last transfer window. But, because constructive criticism leads to better outcomes than slavish acceptance of spin, providing those on the receiving end are minded to listen of course, it’s worth remembering that what is available is not always being spent wisely. In my opinion at least. Feel free, if you trawl through some of my previous columns, to disagree. But you’ll never convince me that something hasn’t gone badly awry in terms of planning - outside of the boot room - given the number of contracts which expire this summer. Particularly as Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder had successfully campaigned for United to “bring the power back to themselves” by staggering when these deals ran out. Still, as seems to be the fashion among some, the most successful manager in their recent history will probably get blamed for that as well.

In order for Heckingbottom to emulate Wilder’s achievements - maybe even surpass them although, given that United finished ninth in the top-flight under the now Middlesbrough boss’ command, that seems unlikely - he must be given the tools to fulfil his undoubted potential.

That includes a state-of-the-art medical suite at United’s base in Shirecliffe. One containing the best equipment they can realistically afford to help keep those under his command in shape. And, as quickly as possible, rehabilitate those who aren’t. Given more money is spent on players than anything else at United and just about every other professional club in the country, this would be an eminently sensible investment. One no one could begin to question.

