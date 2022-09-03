Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as being the subject of two bids from Club Brugge, although Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom last night insisted neither of those were lodged during the final 24 hours of the window, Berge also attracted admiring glances from a number teams in England’s top-flight keen to explore the possibility of acquiring him on loan.

Although they decided against tabling an official offer following their conversations with United’s hierarchy, representatives acting on behalf of the Londoners’ new owner Todd Boehly and Heckingbottom’s counterpart Thomas Tuchel are known to have enquired about the midfielder’s availability when it became apparent Brugge did not possess the financial wherewithal to either trigger his £35m release clause or broker a compromise.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

After remaining in South Yorkshire, Berge is now expected to start tomorrow’s Championship clash against Hull City although Carl Hoefkens’ side have until next week to return with an improved proposal.

Despite downplaying the likelihood of that happening - “The big attraction of them, with all due respect, was probably the Champions League and that (registration) deadline has now passed” - Heckingbottom admitted United recognised the consequences of being lured back to the negotiating table.

“I’ve not had any reassurances yet, no, but we have had discussions about how damaging that might be,” he said, confirming Montreal’s Ismael Kone could have been signed if Berge had departed. “It would have been damaging on the day but we would have gone to certain lengths to mitigate that.”

Sander Berge is still a Sheffield United player

“We’ve won games without him,” continued Heckingbottom, whose squad prepared for the trip to east Yorkshire on top of the Championship table. “We wouldn’t have moaned. We’d have got our heads down. But I’m pleased he’s still here with us. Not once has Sander ever lost focus.”

Heckingbottom, who hopes defender George Baldock will be fit to face City after the injury he sustained during United’s 4-0 win over Reading worsened following the final whistle, insisted there was “nothing” in reports linking Leeds with centre-half John Egan.

United refused to progress their talks about Kone when it became apparent Berge was staying put. But Heckingbottom refused to rule out a move for the youngster in January, saying: “Kone was do’able, yes. But he wasn’t a replacement for Sander. You don’t replace a Champions League player for a couple of million pounds. Could he (Kone) be on the agenda then? Yes.”

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly

Berge, who experienced European competition with his former club Genk, has been in fine form this term; scoring twice in eight appearances.

He joined United in a £22m deal two years ago and Heckingbottom, who credited United’s director with “fending off the interest”, said: “When I speak to Sander, it should stay between me and Sander.