Sheffield United’s Anel Ahmedhodzic ‘plan of action’ ahead of Bristol City clash

Sheffield United have a “plan of action” for the possible absence of Anel Ahmedhodzic for tomorrow night’s clash with Bristol City at Bramall Lane, with the Bosnian preparing to welcome the birth of his first child.

The defender missed Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Cardiff City but speaking ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Nigel Pearson’s side, boss Paul Heckingbottom revealed Ahmedhdodzic’s wife Marijana has not yet given birth.

“Anel’s trained today,” Heckingbottom revealed. “We’ve got a plan of action together which we’re all happy with. He’s available and in the squad but it could change.

“We’ve put something together and we’re all happy. He’s comfortable that if we need to get news to him, we can. But if he’s involved, he’s fully focused on the game.”

United were hit with a double defensive blow against Cardiff when Chris Basham was also ruled out on the morning of the game after suffering a back spasm.

“He’s better today,” Heckingbottom said. “We’ll give him until the end of play tomorrow, as late as we can. He’s better today, but he could wake up again tomorrow and be the way he was the other day.

“We’re really happy with how it looks at the minute, and we’re not ruling him out yet.”

