News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
2 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
2 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
3 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
3 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
3 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

Sheffield United’s Anel Ahmedhodzic ‘plan of action’ ahead of Bristol City clash

Key Blades man Ahmedhodzic missed Cardiff game at weekend with his wife in labour

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 17th Apr 2023, 14:35 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:05 BST

Sheffield United have a “plan of action” for the possible absence of Anel Ahmedhodzic for tomorrow night’s clash with Bristol City at Bramall Lane, with the Bosnian preparing to welcome the birth of his first child.

The defender missed Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Cardiff City but speaking ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Nigel Pearson’s side, boss Paul Heckingbottom revealed Ahmedhdodzic’s wife Marijana has not yet given birth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Remembering Blades giant Colquhoun known as a man of the people

Most Popular

“Anel’s trained today,” Heckingbottom revealed. “We’ve got a plan of action together which we’re all happy with. He’s available and in the squad but it could change.

“We’ve put something together and we’re all happy. He’s comfortable that if we need to get news to him, we can. But if he’s involved, he’s fully focused on the game.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Former United favourite pokes fun at Wednesday after Burton defeat

United were hit with a double defensive blow against Cardiff when Chris Basham was also ruled out on the morning of the game after suffering a back spasm.

“He’s better today,” Heckingbottom said. “We’ll give him until the end of play tomorrow, as late as we can. He’s better today, but he could wake up again tomorrow and be the way he was the other day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re really happy with how it looks at the minute, and we’re not ruling him out yet.”

United boss’s reaction to ‘cup final’ win over struggling Cardiff

‘Can almost smell the Prem’ - United fans react to ‘statement’ win

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Faultless’ - Sheffield United player ratings gallery v Cardiff