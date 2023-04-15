Blades boss hails team effort as his side come from behind to beat the Bluebirds

Paul Heckingbottom hailed the contribution of Sheffield United’s crowd to their side’s efforts this afternoon as they came from behind to hammer Cardiff City 4-1 and take another step towards the Premier League next season.

United looked in for a frustrating afternoon when City went ahead from the penalty spot, with the relegation-threatened visitors doing all they could to break up the play and halt any momentum United threatened to build.

United hit back quickly through James McAtee and second-half goals from Jack Robinson, Iliman Ndiaye and sub Ciaran Clark proved the difference in the end.

“We knew it’d be tough because they’re scrapping for their lives and every game is like a cup final,” Heckingbottom said. “They were going to try and impose their style on us. We were prepared for that, but it doesn’t mean it’s not frustrating and hard to deal with.

“Everyone responded well to it and everyone played their part, in getting us back in the game and then getting us four goals.”

Victory returned United to winning ways after Monday’s defeat at Burnley and Heckingbottom said: “It says a lot about what we’re trying to do and the message would have been the same regardless of the outside narrative.

“We’ve got ourselves in a position where it’s all about us. We worked really hard at that, it was the same at Sunderland away, go from behind and come back to win it, the same against Blackburn, going behind twice to a good side who are good on the counter.

“And the same today. So it’s a really pleasing thing and says a lot about the character but also the work we’ve spoken about, focusing on us and how we want to play.”

