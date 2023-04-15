'Faultless', 'Worth entrance fee alone' - Sheffield United player ratings gallery v Cardiff

News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United moved a step closer to achieving their promotion dream as they came from behind to hammer Cardiff City 4-1 at Bramall Lane.

By Danny Hall
Published 15th Apr 2023, 14:36 BST

United looked to be up against it when Max Lowe gave away an early penalty which Sory Kaba converted, but the Blades hit back through James McAtee, Jack Robinson, Iliman Ndiaye and Ciaran Clark to take another step towards automatic promotion.

Here’s how we rated United’s players at Bramall Lane ...

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom talking to Iliman Ndiaye

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom talking to Iliman Ndiaye

Beginning his stint deputising for the suspended Wes Foderingham and made a smart save down to his right early on to keep out Wintle's grasscutter which may have just snuck inside the post. Was on hand to deny Ralls after Bogle's error and one spooned kick out aside, was faultless second half

Beginning his stint deputising for the suspended Wes Foderingham and made a smart save down to his right early on to keep out Wintle's grasscutter which may have just snuck inside the post. Was on hand to deny Ralls after Bogle's error and one spooned kick out aside, was faultless second half

Had a huge let-off on the stroke of half-time when he bizarrely left the ball and allowed Ralls to run onto it in United's box and shoot at goal - Davies spared his blushes with a big block before the pair remonstrated with each other about who was at fault. Popped up a couple of times in the Cardiff box but his touch just evaded him at the crucial time. Made way for Clark

Had a huge let-off on the stroke of half-time when he bizarrely left the ball and allowed Ralls to run onto it in United's box and shoot at goal - Davies spared his blushes with a big block before the pair remonstrated with each other about who was at fault. Popped up a couple of times in the Cardiff box but his touch just evaded him at the crucial time. Made way for Clark

Shifted across to right centre-half with both Ahmedhodzic and Basham missing and showed great defensive reactions to snuff out the danger after Doyle's pass hit Lowe and fell kindly to a Cardiff man in the box. Saw yellow for a late challenge in the second half but didn't allow it to curb his aggressive instincts and cajoled those around him until the end. Not many care about this club more

Shifted across to right centre-half with both Ahmedhodzic and Basham missing and showed great defensive reactions to snuff out the danger after Doyle's pass hit Lowe and fell kindly to a Cardiff man in the box. Saw yellow for a late challenge in the second half but didn't allow it to curb his aggressive instincts and cajoled those around him until the end. Not many care about this club more

