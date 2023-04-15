'Faultless', 'Worth entrance fee alone' - Sheffield United player ratings gallery v Cardiff

Sheffield United moved a step closer to achieving their promotion dream as they came from behind to hammer Cardiff City 4-1 at Bramall Lane.
United looked to be up against it when Max Lowe gave away an early penalty which Sory Kaba converted, but the Blades hit back through James McAtee, Jack Robinson, Iliman Ndiaye and Ciaran Clark to take another step towards automatic promotion.
1. The boss has a word
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom talking to Iliman Ndiaye Photo: Richard Sellers
2. Adam Davies 7
Beginning his stint deputising for the suspended Wes Foderingham and made a smart save down to his right early on to keep out Wintle's grasscutter which may have just snuck inside the post. Was on hand to deny Ralls after Bogle's error and one spooned kick out aside, was faultless second half Photo: Simon Bellis
3. Jayden Bogle 6
Had a huge let-off on the stroke of half-time when he bizarrely left the ball and allowed Ralls to run onto it in United's box and shoot at goal - Davies spared his blushes with a big block before the pair remonstrated with each other about who was at fault. Popped up a couple of times in the Cardiff box but his touch just evaded him at the crucial time. Made way for Clark Photo: Richard Sellers
4. George Baldock 8
Shifted across to right centre-half with both Ahmedhodzic and Basham missing and showed great defensive reactions to snuff out the danger after Doyle's pass hit Lowe and fell kindly to a Cardiff man in the box. Saw yellow for a late challenge in the second half but didn't allow it to curb his aggressive instincts and cajoled those around him until the end. Not many care about this club more Photo: Andrew Yates