John Brayford, the former Sheffield United favourite, reaffirmed his cult status amongst Blades fans this afternoon by scoring for current club Burton Albion in victory over Sheffield Wednesday that damaged the Owls’ automatic promotion hopes even further.

The Owls dropped out of the top two in League One after going down 3-2 at Burton, with Brayford opening the scoring and Mark Helm adding a brace -the first senior goals of his career.

The Owls are now a point behind Ipswich in second, and two behind leaders Plymouth, having played a game more than both.

And to rub salt into Owls fans’ wounds, a verified Twitter account in Brayford’s name aimed a cheeky tweet in their direction with an image of him celebrating and a simple caption: “Make mine a double.”