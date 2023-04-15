News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago 10 major stores to close for good in further blow for UK high street
3 hours ago Watch Paterson’s goal as Owls find themselves with a mountain to climb
4 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s cause of death confirmed as cardiac arrhythmia
5 hours ago UK set to bask in ‘mini heatwave’ with temperatures of 20C
5 hours ago Civil servants union strikes: Two strike days announced
7 hours ago Tony Blackburn pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show amid health concerns

Former Sheffield United favourite pokes fun at Sheffield Wednesday after Burton defeat

Former Blades favourite pokes fun at Owls after defeat at Burton Albion

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 15th Apr 2023, 19:11 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 19:12 BST

John Brayford, the former Sheffield United favourite, reaffirmed his cult status amongst Blades fans this afternoon by scoring for current club Burton Albion in victory over Sheffield Wednesday that damaged the Owls’ automatic promotion hopes even further.

The Owls dropped out of the top two in League One after going down 3-2 at Burton, with Brayford opening the scoring and Mark Helm adding a brace -the first senior goals of his career.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Owls are now a point behind Ipswich in second, and two behind leaders Plymouth, having played a game more than both.

Most Popular

And to rub salt into Owls fans’ wounds, a verified Twitter account in Brayford’s name aimed a cheeky tweet in their direction with an image of him celebrating and a simple caption: “Make mine a double.”

Brayford’s former side United hammered Cardiff City 4-1 at Bramall Lane to keep up their march for the Premier League. The right-back had a popular spell at Bramall Lane on loan, helping United reach the 2014 FA Cup semi-finals, before returning in a permanent deal worth around £1.5m.