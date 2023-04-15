‘Can almost smell the Prem’ - Sheffield United fans react to ‘statement’ Cardiff win

Blades hammer Cardiff 4-1 to take another step towards the Premier League

Sheffield United took another step towards promotion to the Premier League this afternoon, coming from behind to hammer Cardiff City 4-1 at Bramall Lane.

The Blades fell behind to Sory Kaba’s penalty but hit back for a “statement” win ahead of Tuesday night’s clash against Bristol City.

Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted to the victory ...

@TomPinderST Jack Robinson my player of the season. Solid most games, makes mistakes and keeps his head up. Never shirks a challenge. My type of player.

@ajaay23 Enjoy next Saturday blades no pressure and nearly there UTB!

@kirstie1971 I take back my fears at half time. Great response in the second half. Important 3 points #UTB #sufc #twitterblades I can almost smell the premier league

@josephclift A definite improvement 2nd half, cracking cross by Doyle for Robinson’s goal and great pressure by Ndiaye to force the error for the 3rd. Credit to Adam Davies for a key save before the break to keep the scores level at half-time

@FletchRadio Comfortable in the end. Important we got it back to 1-1 quickly. 3-1 settled us (fans) and probably them (players) - nearly there now. Similar stuff Tuesday night please!

@bgbh2 Done OK today, poor first half but level at Half time, thought Cardiff dropped off in 2nd half and we capitalised... a few shaky moments thrown in by us to make it entertaining

@JohnJrev I tweeted we had to forget it and move on Monday. So glad Robinson answered a few of Mondays critics today and some! Time to be a Miller for the afternoon

@SEAN_N_MILES Battled back and through that one to take the points, growing stronger as game went on. Well done Blades.

@Danny_Clayton Win 4-1 and the Berge knockers are out in force. Almost like when you have nowt to moan about let’s pick on one of our players, give it a rest

