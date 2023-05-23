Sheffield United will need time to “appreciate” their achievements in the Professional Development League this season, after losing their national under-21 final against Millwall by the slimmest of margins.

Speaking after last night’s 2-1 defeat at The Den, which saw the visitors succumb in extra time following a draining encounter, head coach Michael Collins insisted his players deserved praise for reaching the end of term showpiece.

But Collins, the former Bradford City manager, acknowledged they would only recognise the progress they have made over the past year once the dust settles on events in south London.

“It’s a difficult one to take,” he said. “It’s been a long gruelling season with so many positives and unfortunately, at the last step, we couldn’t quite get it done. When the emotion settles, I’m sure we will appreciate that as a collective group.”

United, the runaway northern champions, set up their clash with Millwall after advancing past Bristol City in the play-off semi-finals. City finished second in the southern group, behind the Londoners who knocked-out Hull City at the last four stage.

Collins, whose team amassed 18 more points than their nearest challengers during the regular campaign, added: “Credit to Millwall, they are resolute and they hang on in there. They don’t lie down and, in the end as always, it was the fine margins that made the difference.”

Oliver Arblaster (centre) and Andre Brooks (right) at Sheffield United's promotion parade with goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst: Paul Thomas /Sportimage

Four members of Collins’ starting eleven entered the contest having made their senior debuts last term, helping Paul Heckingbottom’s side win automatic promotion back to the Premier League and reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup, where they were eventually beaten by Manchester City. In a move which mirrored events at Wembley, where Heckingbottom arranged for his charges to receive personal messages from family and friends ahead of kick-off, United’s coaching staff pieced together a collage of their team’s ‘personal journeys’ which was displayed in the dressing room.

Despite selecting Will Osula, Oliver Arblaster, Andre Brooks and Sai Sachdev, Collins’ youngsters, watched by academy director Derek Geary, fell behind during the opening exchanges when Romain Esse pounced from close range for the hosts. Louie Marsh had earlier gone close for United, after meeting Brooks’ cross. But it was Sydie Peck who equalised, converting after Osula’s superb effort hit the post and then Millwall’s goalkeeper.

Jili Buyabu in action for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Brooks continued to excel for United - hitting the crossbar following one superb run - with Sachdev also testing Joe Wright during the closing stages of normal time and Osula again going within inches of another breakthrough.

However, Millwall captain Chin Okoli claimed the decisive effort - heading home from Nino Adom-Malaki’s set-piece.

“We started a bit nervy and lacked a bit of our usual composure early on,” said Collins, who together with Geary has been challenged by Heckingbottom to ensure the conveyor belt of talent between Bramall Lane’s academy and his squad gathers even more pace next term. “Once we settled though, I thought we dominated for large parts. When that’s the case, you have to put the opposition away.”

Will Osula has excelled at development league level this season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage